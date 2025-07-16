Draw Instantly, Anywhere: Wacom Movinkpad 11 Sparks Limitless Creativity

Not just another tablet, the Wacom MovinkPad 11 is designed to make digital drawing simple and fun from day one. It includes everything needed to start drawing - no PC, no setup, just a digital pen and canvas. Its lightweight body features an 11.45-inch multi-touch display with anti-glare etched glass that reduces reflections and keeps you focused. It comes with the battery-free Wacom Pro Pen 3, widely used and trusted by professionals across creative industries, for its precision and a natural drawing feel. With a tap and brief hold of the pen, the device wakes up and is ready when inspiration strikes.

Whether at home, at school, in a café, or on the road, the Wacom MovinkPad 11 fits easily into everyday creative moments.

"The Wacom MovinkPad 11 is for people who just can't stop drawing," said Koji Yano, Senior Vice President, Wacom Branded Business. "Whether you love to doodle between classes or are moving up from drawing on a smartphone screen, this portable creative pad makes it easier and more fun to just draw. And this is just the beginning - stay tuned for what's to come in the portable creative pad series."

Creative Apps to Get Started

The included Wacom Canvas app supports freehand sketching and light illustration. A two-year license of Clip Studio Paint DEBUT - an entry version of the app used by creative professionals - offers an easy start with 40,000+ brushes, and features for comics, 3D, and animation.

The Quick drawing function makes starting easy. Just tap and hold the pen on the screen to launch Wacom Canvas and start sketching right away. A tap takes you into Clip Studio Paint to refine your work, which is saved automatically to Wacom Shelf.

"The Wacom MovinkPad 11 is poised to be a comfortable digital canvas for everyone, from those exploring digital art to those engaged in creative work," said Tetsuya Kobayashi, Executive Officer at Celsys. "Paired with Clip Studio Paint, it offers a refined, intuitive creative experience wherever creativity takes you."

Customize Your Setup with Pens and Accessories

In addition to Wacom Pro Pen 3, it also supports digital pens from familiar stationery brands like Dr. Grip, LAMY, and STAEDTLER, offering options to match your personal style. The Wacom MovinkPad 11 Case with Stand is also available, designed to protect your device and double as a stand for comfortable drawing angles.

The Wacom MovinkPad 11 is coming this summer. To learn more about the product, visit:

About Wacom

Wacom is a global leader in digital pen solutions, offering intuitive tools for writing and drawing. Our products are trusted across creative fields - from studios and classrooms to healthcare - supporting students and professionals alike. Wacom pen technologies also power many pen-enabled PCs, tablets, and phones through partnerships with top tech brands.

