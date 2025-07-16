Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Global Sleep App Market Size To Hit US$ 2,788.1 Mn By 2032 Coherent Market Insights


2025-07-16 07:10:17
(MENAFN- GetNews)

Sleep monitoring apps have surged in popularity as people seek to enhance their rest by leveraging two key technologies: wearables (like smartwatches, rings, headbands, or armbands) and smartphone-based sensing. The wearable style connects via Bluetooth to track heart rate, heart rate variability, movement, temperature, and even blood oxygen-all night-to infer sleep stages, total sleep time, and disruptions. Meanwhile, phone based apps (sometimes classified as“nearables” or“airables”) rely on internal accelerometers, microphones, cameras, or environmental sensors to capture movement, sounds, snoring, and light levels from the bedside to estimate sleep quality. While wearables tend to be more accurate thanks to continuous biometric tracking, phone apps offer convenient, non-contact monitoring-though both types stop short of clinical-grade accuracy, especially when compared with polysomnography.

Request a Sample Copy:

Global Sleep App Market Key Takeaways

According to Coherent Market Insights (CMI), the global sleep app market size is estimated to reach USD 2,788.1 Mn by 2032, up from USD 1,074.1 Mn in 2025.

Global demand for sleep apps is projected to increase at a robust CAGR of 14.6% between 2025 and 2032 device type, wearable devices segment is expected to account for nearly three-fifths of the global sleep app market share in 2025 America is likely to maintain its market dominance, accounting for a global industry share of 36.3% in 2025 per CMI's new global sleep app market analysis, Europe is set to remain the second-leading market for sleep apps, holding a market share of 30.4% in 2025 Pacific sleep app market is slated to experience fastest growth during the assessment period.

Sleepless Nights Fuel Sleep App Boom

Coherent Market Insights' latest global sleep app market research report highlights key factors driving market growth. One such major growth driver is the increasing prevalence of sleep disorders.

Cases of insomnia, sleep apnea, and other sleep-related issues are increasing significantly. According to a study published in the National Library of Medicine, an estimated 30% to 35% of adults worldwide experience insomnia symptoms.

People with sleep disorders often seek digital solutions to help monitor as well as manage and improve their sleep quality. Thus, rising incidence of sleep disorders is expected to drive strong demand for sleep apps during the forecast period.

Get Up to 25% Discount on Global Sleep App Market Analysis Report !

Data Privacy Concerns Restraining Global Sleep App Market Growth

The prospective global sleep app market outlook indicates robust growth. However, growing concerns over data privacy and security may limit market growth to some extent during the forthcoming period.

Many users are reluctant to share sensitive health and sleep-related data due to fears of misuse, unauthorized access, or breaches. This reluctance may hinder user adoption and limit overall global sleep app market demand during the forecast period.

Growing Sleep Hygiene Awareness Creating Lucrative Growth Opportunities

People across the world are increasingly realizing the importance of sleep for overall health and wellness. This is pushing them towards sleep monitoring and improvement tools, thereby creating lucrative growth opportunities for global sleep app companies.

Similarly, growing adoption of smartphones and smart devices offers a scalable platform for app developers. This enables sleep apps to reach a wide range of demographics and expand into global markets.

Impact of AI on the Sleep App Market

Artificial intelligence (AI) is emerging as a powerful tool in the sleep app market. This advanced technology is increasingly used in health and wellness apps, including sleep-focused ones, to enhance personalization, accuracy, and user engagement.

AI-powered algorithms can analyze user sleep patterns, environmental data, and health metrics to deliver tailored sleep recommendations and real-time insights. This capability improves the effectiveness of sleep tracking as well as enables features like smart alarms and predictive sleep coaching.

Emerging Global Sleep App Market Trends

Integration of sleep apps with wearable devices is a key growth-shaping trend in the market. Sleep apps are increasingly being integrated with smartwatches, health monitors, and fitness bands. This integration significantly enhances user experience through real-time tracking and personalized feedback.

Rising consumer demand for non-invasive solutions is expected to boost sleep app sales growth. Modern consumers are increasingly seeking non-pharmaceutical solutions for sleep issues, making apps an ideal option due to their accessibility and ease of use.

Ongoing technological advancements are also positively influencing the global sleep app market value. Innovations like AI-driven analytics, personalized sleep coaching, and biofeedback tools are enhancing app effectiveness, making them more attractive to users.

Subscription-based models are gaining traction in the global sleep industry. Many sleep apps are moving towards paid monthly or annual subscription models to attract more and more customers.

Leading companies as well as startups are striving to create advanced sleep apps that can detect sleep apnea and other disorders using accelerometer and biomarker data. This growing trend will support expansion of the global sleep app market.

Request for Customization Report:

Analyst's View

“The global sleep app industry is expected to grow rapidly, owing to increasing prevalence of sleep disorders, heightened public awareness of sleep health, growing smartphone penetration worldwide, and continuous technological innovations such as AI integration and wearable connectivity,” said a senior analyst at CMI.

Current Events and Their Impact on the Global Sleep App Market

Event

Description and Impact

Integration of Sleep Apps into Telehealth Platforms (Q2 2025)

  • Description : Leading telemedicine platforms like Teladoc Health and Babylon have begun integrating sleep tracking and cognitive behavioral therapy (CBT-I) apps for treating insomnia.
  • Impact: This integration is embedding sleep apps into broader digital health ecosystems, creating B2B opportunities with healthcare providers, payers, and telehealth services.

Apple & Samsung Launch Clinical‐Grade Sleep Apnea Detection via Wearables

  • Description: In July 2025, the Australian Therapeutic Goods Administration approved Apple's new sleep apnea detection feature for Apple Watch Series 9/10/Ultra 2 via software update. Similarly, Samsung has received local approvals for Galaxy Watch devices.
  • Impact: Regulatory clearance gives medical legitimacy to sleep-tracking wearables, encouraging broader consumer and clinical adoption of sleep-focused technology.

Medicare & U.S. Payer Reimbursement for Prescription Sleep Apps

  • Description : Since January 2025, Medicare began covering FDA-cleared digital therapeutics, including prescription insomnia apps like SleepioRx.
  • Impact : This shift supports the transition of sleep apps from wellness tools to clinically validated, prescribable therapies, spurring investment in evidence-based app development.

Competitor Insights

Key companies listed in the global sleep app market report include:

- Sleep As Android

- Sleep Genius

- Sleep Cycle

- Pillow

- Sleep Stories

- Timeshifter

- Sleep Better

- Calm

- Noisli

- Relax Melodies

- Others

Key Developments

In June 2025, Sleep Cycle announced the launch of a new clinical study for AI-powered sleep apnea screening. This milestone highlights Sleep Cycle's dedication to pioneering accessible, technology-driven health solutions that help users to better understand as well as manage their sleep.

In May 2024, Somnee Sleep Wearable rolled out a revamped version of its mobile app aimed at improving sleep quality. The update included new features like onboarding enhancements, brain‐mapping via EEG+, a sleep journal, hygiene tools, etc.

Detailed Segmentation:

  • By Device Type

Wearable Devices

Non-wearable Devices

  • By Features

Basic Sleep Tracking

Sleep Staging

Heart Rate Monitoring

Respiratory Monitoring

Others (Advanced Analytics and Others)

  • By Age Group

Adults

Geriatric

  • By End Users

Hospitals

Sleep Centers

Home Care Settings

Diagnostic Laboratories

  • By Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East

Africa

