Global Sleep App Market Size To Hit US$ 2,788.1 Mn By 2032 Coherent Market Insights
|
Event
|
Description and Impact
|
Integration of Sleep Apps into Telehealth Platforms (Q2 2025)
|
|
Apple & Samsung Launch Clinical‐Grade Sleep Apnea Detection via Wearables
|
|
Medicare & U.S. Payer Reimbursement for Prescription Sleep Apps
|
Competitor Insights
Key companies listed in the global sleep app market report include:
- Sleep As Android
- Sleep Genius
- Sleep Cycle
- Pillow
- Sleep Stories
- Timeshifter
- Sleep Better
- Calm
- Noisli
- Relax Melodies
- Others
Key Developments
In June 2025, Sleep Cycle announced the launch of a new clinical study for AI-powered sleep apnea screening. This milestone highlights Sleep Cycle's dedication to pioneering accessible, technology-driven health solutions that help users to better understand as well as manage their sleep.
In May 2024, Somnee Sleep Wearable rolled out a revamped version of its mobile app aimed at improving sleep quality. The update included new features like onboarding enhancements, brain‐mapping via EEG+, a sleep journal, hygiene tools, etc.
Detailed Segmentation:
-
By Device Type
Wearable Devices
Non-wearable Devices
-
By Features
Basic Sleep Tracking
Sleep Staging
Heart Rate Monitoring
Respiratory Monitoring
Others (Advanced Analytics and Others)
-
By Age Group
Adults
Geriatric
-
By End Users
Hospitals
Sleep Centers
Home Care Settings
Diagnostic Laboratories
-
By Region
North America
Europe
Asia Pacific
Latin America
Middle East
Africa
About Us: Coherent Market Insights leads into data and analytics, audience measurement, consumer behaviors, and market trend analysis. From shorter dispatch to in-depth insights, CMI has exceled in offering research, analytics, and consumer-focused shifts for nearly a decade. With cutting-edge syndicated tools and custom-made research services, we empower businesses to move in the direction of growth. We are multifunctional in our work scope and have 450+ seasoned consultants, analysts, and researchers across 26+ industries spread out in 32+ countries.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Novaex Launches With A Security-First Crypto Trading Platform Offering Deep Liquidity And Institutional-Grade Infrastructure
- Status Unveils First Gasless L2 On Linea With 100% Community Yield Allocation Mechanism
- Atlas Adds 'All Of The Stablecoins' To Its Multi-Currency Banking Product
- Function Ushers In The Era Of Bitcoin Yield With Galaxy Digital As Investor In $10M Seed Round
- The Open Platform Is First Unicorn In Web3 Ecosystem In Telegram At $1Bn Valuation
- G-Knot Appoints Fintech, Crypto Veteran Wes Kaplan As CEO To Launch The First Finger Vein Biometric Wallet
CommentsNo comment