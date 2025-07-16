Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Trump Signs Act To Halt Fentanyl, Dealing Righteous Blow To Drug Smugglers


2025-07-16 07:05:38
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASHINGTON, July 16 (KUNA) -- US President Donald J. Trump signed on Wednesday HALT Fentanyl Act, delivering another defeat for the savage drug smugglers, and criminals, and the cartels."
Speaking to reporters at the White House, he said that former president Joe Biden "surrendered our borders to the most evil and vicious traffickers -- allowing foreign drug cartels to carve out a massive footprint on American soil."
"On Day One of the Trump Administration, we declared an all-out war on the dealers, smugglers -- and cartels.
"Today, we strike a righteous blow to the drug dealers, narcotic traffickers, and criminal cartels -- and we take a historic step toward justice for every family touched by the fentanyl scourge as we sign the HALT Fentanyl Act into law," he added.
Meanwhile, the Congress said in a press release that this bill permanently places fentanyl-related substances as a class into schedule I of the Controlled Substances Act.
A schedule I controlled substance is a drug, substance, or chemical that has a high potential for abuse; has no currently accepted medical value; and is subject to regulatory controls and administrative, civil, and criminal penalties under the Controlled Substances Act, according to the statement.
Under the bill, offenses involving fentanyl-related substances are triggered by the same quantity thresholds and subject to the same penalties as offenses involving fentanyl analogues, it added. (end)
asj


MENAFN16072025000071011013ID1109811020

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search