403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Trump Signs Act To Halt Fentanyl, Dealing Righteous Blow To Drug Smugglers
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASHINGTON, July 16 (KUNA) -- US President Donald J. Trump signed on Wednesday HALT Fentanyl Act, delivering another defeat for the savage drug smugglers, and criminals, and the cartels."
Speaking to reporters at the White House, he said that former president Joe Biden "surrendered our borders to the most evil and vicious traffickers -- allowing foreign drug cartels to carve out a massive footprint on American soil."
"On Day One of the Trump Administration, we declared an all-out war on the dealers, smugglers -- and cartels.
"Today, we strike a righteous blow to the drug dealers, narcotic traffickers, and criminal cartels -- and we take a historic step toward justice for every family touched by the fentanyl scourge as we sign the HALT Fentanyl Act into law," he added.
Meanwhile, the Congress said in a press release that this bill permanently places fentanyl-related substances as a class into schedule I of the Controlled Substances Act.
A schedule I controlled substance is a drug, substance, or chemical that has a high potential for abuse; has no currently accepted medical value; and is subject to regulatory controls and administrative, civil, and criminal penalties under the Controlled Substances Act, according to the statement.
Under the bill, offenses involving fentanyl-related substances are triggered by the same quantity thresholds and subject to the same penalties as offenses involving fentanyl analogues, it added. (end)
asj
Speaking to reporters at the White House, he said that former president Joe Biden "surrendered our borders to the most evil and vicious traffickers -- allowing foreign drug cartels to carve out a massive footprint on American soil."
"On Day One of the Trump Administration, we declared an all-out war on the dealers, smugglers -- and cartels.
"Today, we strike a righteous blow to the drug dealers, narcotic traffickers, and criminal cartels -- and we take a historic step toward justice for every family touched by the fentanyl scourge as we sign the HALT Fentanyl Act into law," he added.
Meanwhile, the Congress said in a press release that this bill permanently places fentanyl-related substances as a class into schedule I of the Controlled Substances Act.
A schedule I controlled substance is a drug, substance, or chemical that has a high potential for abuse; has no currently accepted medical value; and is subject to regulatory controls and administrative, civil, and criminal penalties under the Controlled Substances Act, according to the statement.
Under the bill, offenses involving fentanyl-related substances are triggered by the same quantity thresholds and subject to the same penalties as offenses involving fentanyl analogues, it added. (end)
asj
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Novaex Launches With A Security-First Crypto Trading Platform Offering Deep Liquidity And Institutional-Grade Infrastructure
- Status Unveils First Gasless L2 On Linea With 100% Community Yield Allocation Mechanism
- Atlas Adds 'All Of The Stablecoins' To Its Multi-Currency Banking Product
- Function Ushers In The Era Of Bitcoin Yield With Galaxy Digital As Investor In $10M Seed Round
- The Open Platform Is First Unicorn In Web3 Ecosystem In Telegram At $1Bn Valuation
- G-Knot Appoints Fintech, Crypto Veteran Wes Kaplan As CEO To Launch The First Finger Vein Biometric Wallet
CommentsNo comment