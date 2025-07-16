403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
CENTCOM Praises Yemeni Forces For Seizing Iranian Weapons Shipment
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASHINGTON, July 16 (KUNA) -- The US Central Command (CENTCOM) said the Yemeni partners successfully interdicted a massive Iranian weapons shipment bound for the Houthi militia.
The CENTCOM congratulated in a press release on Wednesday, the Yemeni National Resistance Forces (NRF), led by Gen. Tareq Saleh, for the largest seizure of Iranian advanced conventional weapons in their history.
The NRF intercepted and seized over 750 tons of munitions and hardware to include hundreds of advanced cruise, anti-ship, and anti-aircraft missiles, warheads and seekers, components as well as hundreds of drone engines, air defense equipment, radar systems, and communications equipment.
The NRF said there were manuals in Farsi and many of the systems were manufactured by a company affiliated with the Iranian Ministry of Defense that is sanctioned by the United States.
The illegal shipment was intended for use by the Iranian-backed Houthis, according to the statement.
The actions of the NRF support the United Nations Security Council Resolution (UNSCR) and are a direct reflection of their commitment to a safe Yemen, Red Sea and Gulf of Aden.
Gen. Michael Erik Kurilla, commander of CENTCOM, praised the actions of the NRF saying, "We commend the legitimate government forces of Yemen who continue to interdict the flow of Iranian munitions bound for the Houthis."
"The interdiction of this massive Iranian shipment shows that Iran remains the most destabilizing actor in the region. Limiting the free flow of Iranian support to the Houthis is critical to regional security, stability, and freedom of navigation," he added. (end)
amm
The CENTCOM congratulated in a press release on Wednesday, the Yemeni National Resistance Forces (NRF), led by Gen. Tareq Saleh, for the largest seizure of Iranian advanced conventional weapons in their history.
The NRF intercepted and seized over 750 tons of munitions and hardware to include hundreds of advanced cruise, anti-ship, and anti-aircraft missiles, warheads and seekers, components as well as hundreds of drone engines, air defense equipment, radar systems, and communications equipment.
The NRF said there were manuals in Farsi and many of the systems were manufactured by a company affiliated with the Iranian Ministry of Defense that is sanctioned by the United States.
The illegal shipment was intended for use by the Iranian-backed Houthis, according to the statement.
The actions of the NRF support the United Nations Security Council Resolution (UNSCR) and are a direct reflection of their commitment to a safe Yemen, Red Sea and Gulf of Aden.
Gen. Michael Erik Kurilla, commander of CENTCOM, praised the actions of the NRF saying, "We commend the legitimate government forces of Yemen who continue to interdict the flow of Iranian munitions bound for the Houthis."
"The interdiction of this massive Iranian shipment shows that Iran remains the most destabilizing actor in the region. Limiting the free flow of Iranian support to the Houthis is critical to regional security, stability, and freedom of navigation," he added. (end)
amm
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- No. 1 Defi Protocol On Aptos, Echo, Launches Token Generation Event
- Bitget Launches TACUSDT Perpetual Futures With Trading Bot Support
- Shheikh.Io Launches SHHEIKH Token Presale For Blockchain-Backed Real‐World Asset Investments
- PEPESCAPE Launches Crypto Presale, Combining Memecoin Culture With Decentralized Finance Ecosystem
- Gamesquare Schedules Conference Call To Review $100 Million Ethereum Treasury Strategy
- Novaex Launches With A Security-First Crypto Trading Platform Offering Deep Liquidity And Institutional-Grade Infrastructure
CommentsNo comment