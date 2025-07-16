Thorsnes Bartolotta Mcguire Founding Partner Vincent J. Bartolotta, Jr. Named 2025 Nice Guy Of The Year

MENAFN - PR Newswire) The award will be presented at the 45th Annual Nice Guy of the Year Gala on Saturday, October 18, 2025, at the Marriott Marquis in downtown San Diego. Past recipients include Ernest Rady, Coach Steve Fisher, and the late Peter Siedler.

This fundraising event unites business and community leaders to celebrate the power of giving back. A portion of proceeds will benefit non-profit organizations selected by Bartolotta, with remaining funds dedicated to assisting individual San Diegans who need a "one-time" helping hand.

"For Vince, helping people doesn't stop at work. It's part of who he is," said Kevin Quinn, senior partner at Thorsnes Bartolotta McGuire. "In the courtroom and out in the community, Vince has always stood up for others and looks to improve lives wherever he can."

The San Diego Nice Guys is an all-volunteer nonprofit providing direct support to local individuals and families. In 2024 alone, they provided over $460,000, contributing to a total of over $21 million in donations across 40+ years.

Vince is a long-standing Nice Guys board member and past president. His extensive philanthropic contributions also include leadership roles with various organizations.

His distinguished career began as a U.S. Marine Corps officer, serving in Vietnam and achieving the rank of Major.

Vince is a nationally recognized trial attorney, receiving the Outstanding Trial Lawyer Award eight times since 1981. He's ranked in the top 1% of trial lawyers nationwide, is a past president of the American Board of Trial Advocates (ABOTA), and was named ABOTA's California Trial Lawyer of the Year in 2003.

Vince was married for 57 years, raising four sons, and is a proud grandfather to seven.

Thorsnes Bartolotta McGuire is a San Diego-based law firm founded in 1978. They focus on personal injury, business litigation, medical malpractice, and condemnation actions. Their mission: "Making Lives Better" for clients, community, and anyone needing a voice.

SOURCE Thorsnes Bartolotta McGuire