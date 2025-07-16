Ally Financial Declares Dividend On Common Stock And Series B And Series C Preferred Stock

DETROIT, July 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The board of directors of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE: ALLY ) declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.30 per share of the company's common stock, payable on August 15, 2025, to shareholders of record on August 1, 2025, as well as quarterly dividend payments for the company's Series B and Series C preferred stock securities, payable on August 15, 2025.

A quarterly dividend payment was declared on Ally's 4.700% Fixed-Rate Reset Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series B, of approximately $15.9 million, or $11.75 per share, and is payable to shareholders of record as of July 31, 2025. Additionally, a dividend payment was declared on Ally's 4.700% Fixed-Rate Reset Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series C, of approximately $11.8 million, or $11.75 per share, and is payable to shareholders of record as of July 31, 2025.

About Ally Financial

Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE: ALLY ) is a financial services company with the nation's largest all-digital bank and an industry-leading auto financing business, driven by a mission to "Do It Right" and be a relentless ally for customers and communities. The company serves customers with deposits and securities brokerage and investment advisory services as well as auto financing and insurance offerings. The company also includes a seasoned corporate finance business that offers capital for equity sponsors and middle-market companies. For more information, please visit .

Contacts:

Sean Leary

Ally Investor Relations

704-444-4830

[email protected]

Peter Gilchrist

Ally Communications (Media)

704-644-6299

[email protected]

SOURCE Ally Financial

