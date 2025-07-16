Maryland Heritage Areas Authority Grants Fund Local Heritage Tourism Projects

Over $490,000 to go to Carroll, Frederick, and Washington Counties

FREDERICK, Md., July 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Maryland Heritage Areas Authority has announced the results of its latest project grant round, with awards totaling more than $4.6 million across the state's thirteen certified Heritage Areas. Applicants located within the Heart of the Civil War Heritage Area, encompassing parts of Carroll, Frederick, and Washington Counties, were awarded a total of $497,588.00 to fund heritage tourism projects that support local economies, drive tourism, and share the unique history of our region.

"This year, we are especially mindful of the important access to funding and other types of assistance that our nonprofit makes possible. These grants pave the way for significant projects in Carroll, Frederick and Washington Counties to preserve and spotlight stories of our shared past for expanding audiences," said Heart of the Civil War Heritage Area Executive Director, Elizabeth Scott Shatto. "As we celebrate the recently awarded grants, we thank the many supporters who make it possible for us to facilitate such place-based benefits."

Projects in the Heart of the Civil War Heritage Area receiving funds are as follows:



City of Frederick: $49,997.00 for Sites of Enslavement, Phase 2

National Museum of Civil War Medicine, Inc.: $100,000.00 for Museum Upgrade - Schematic and Design Planning

The African American Resources-Cultural and Heritage Society, Inc.: $68,325.00 for Interlude - Preparing the AARCH Heritage Center for Opening

The Mayor and Common Council of the City of Westminster: $24,366.00 for the Historic Durbin House

The Washington County Historical Society, Inc.: $20,000.00 for Miller House 200th (1825-2025) Curatorial Facility Initiative, Phase I Town of Keedysville: $84,900.00 for Historic Mt. Vernon Reformed Church Slate Roof Replacement

In addition to the project grants listed above, the Heart of the Civil War Heritage Area was awarded grants totaling $150,000 for management and marketing of the Heritage Area, including $25,000 to be distributed as mini-grants to stakeholders in the region.

SOURCE Heart of the Civil War Heritage Area

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED