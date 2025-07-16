Maryland Heritage Areas Authority Grants Fund Local Heritage Tourism Projects
Over $490,000 to go to Carroll, Frederick, and Washington Counties
FREDERICK, Md., July 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Maryland Heritage Areas Authority has announced the results of its latest project grant round, with awards totaling more than $4.6 million across the state's thirteen certified Heritage Areas. Applicants located within the Heart of the Civil War Heritage Area, encompassing parts of Carroll, Frederick, and Washington Counties, were awarded a total of $497,588.00 to fund heritage tourism projects that support local economies, drive tourism, and share the unique history of our region.
"This year, we are especially mindful of the important access to funding and other types of assistance that our nonprofit makes possible. These grants pave the way for significant projects in Carroll, Frederick and Washington Counties to preserve and spotlight stories of our shared past for expanding audiences," said Heart of the Civil War Heritage Area Executive Director, Elizabeth Scott Shatto. "As we celebrate the recently awarded grants, we thank the many supporters who make it possible for us to facilitate such place-based benefits."
Projects in the Heart of the Civil War Heritage Area receiving funds are as follows:
-
City of Frederick: $49,997.00 for Sites of Enslavement, Phase 2
National Museum of Civil War Medicine, Inc.: $100,000.00 for Museum Upgrade - Schematic and Design Planning
The African American Resources-Cultural and Heritage Society, Inc.: $68,325.00 for Interlude - Preparing the AARCH Heritage Center for Opening
The Mayor and Common Council of the City of Westminster: $24,366.00 for the Historic Durbin House
The Washington County Historical Society, Inc.: $20,000.00 for Miller House 200th (1825-2025) Curatorial Facility Initiative, Phase I
Town of Keedysville: $84,900.00 for Historic Mt. Vernon Reformed Church Slate Roof Replacement
In addition to the project grants listed above, the Heart of the Civil War Heritage Area was awarded grants totaling $150,000 for management and marketing of the Heritage Area, including $25,000 to be distributed as mini-grants to stakeholders in the region.
SOURCE Heart of the Civil War Heritage AreaWANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers 9k+
Digital Media
Outlets 270k+
Journalists
Opted In GET STARTED
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Novaex Launches With A Security-First Crypto Trading Platform Offering Deep Liquidity And Institutional-Grade Infrastructure
- Status Unveils First Gasless L2 On Linea With 100% Community Yield Allocation Mechanism
- Atlas Adds 'All Of The Stablecoins' To Its Multi-Currency Banking Product
- Function Ushers In The Era Of Bitcoin Yield With Galaxy Digital As Investor In $10M Seed Round
- The Open Platform Is First Unicorn In Web3 Ecosystem In Telegram At $1Bn Valuation
- G-Knot Appoints Fintech, Crypto Veteran Wes Kaplan As CEO To Launch The First Finger Vein Biometric Wallet
CommentsNo comment