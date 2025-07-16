Verisk To Announce Fiscal Second-Quarter 2025 Results On July 30, 2025
Verisk's management team will host a live audio webcast to discuss the financial results and business highlights on Wednesday, July 30 at 8:30 a.m. ET. All interested parties are invited to listen to the live event via webcast on the Verisk investor website at . The discussion will also be available through dial-in number 1-800-715-9871 for U.S./Canada participants or 1-646-307-1963 for international participants.
A replay of the webcast will be available for 30 days on the Verisk investor website and through the conference call number 1-800-770-2030 for U.S. and Canada participants using Conference ID #7219157.
About Verisk
Verisk (Nasdaq: VRSK) is a leading strategic data analytics and technology partner to the global insurance industry. It empowers clients to strengthen operating efficiency, improve underwriting and claims outcomes, combat fraud and make informed decisions about global risks, including climate change, extreme events, sustainability and political issues. Through advanced data analytics, software, scientific research and deep industry knowledge, Verisk helps build global resilience for individuals, communities and businesses. With teams across more than 20 countries, Verisk consistently earns certification by Great Place to Work and fosters an inclusive culture where all team members feel they belong. For more, visit Verisk.com and the Verisk Newsroom .
