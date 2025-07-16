DOT Miners Officially Launched One-Click Multi-Currency Mining: DOGE, XRP, SOL Mining At The Same Time, More Stable Income
|Contract Type
|Investment
|Duration
|Daily Return
|Total Payout at Maturity
|Novice Miner
|$100
|2 days
|$3.5
|$100 + $7
|Starter Miner
|$500
|7 days
|$6
|$500 + $42
|Pro Miner
|$3,100
|20 days
|$42.47
|$3,100 + $849.4
|Pro Miner
|$5,100
|33 days
|$74.46
|$5,100 + $2,457.18
|Prime Miner
|$10,000
|40 days
|$155
|$10,000 + $6,200
|Prime Miner
|$28,000
|45 days
|$498.4
|$28,000 + $22,428
|Quantum Miner
|$150,000
|45 days
|$3,000
|$150,000 + $135,000
All contracts feature daily automated settlements with real-time earnings tracking, making digital asset growth as simple and passive as possible.
Greener, Safer Mining Infrastructure
Committed to sustainability, DOT Miners powers all data centers with renewable energy sources, including hydropower in Northern Europe, solar energy in Africa, and wind energy in North America. Alongside eco-efficiency, the platform employs military-grade cold wallet custody and on-chain auditing, offering maximum security and verifiability for users' funds and rewards.
With customers in over 150 countries, DOT Miners has seen a 60% year-over-year increase in registered users and now boasts more than 220,000 monthly active miners.
Financial Access Without Borders
Beyond mining, DOT Miners is dedicated to financial inclusion. The platform regularly partners with NGOs, education funds, and local communities to deliver blockchain literacy programs and grant mining access to underserved regions-empowering people globally to benefit from the decentralized economy.
DOT Miners CEO Arun stated:
“Our vision isn't just about mining-it's about unlocking the value of your assets in a way that's safe, simple, and accessible. The launch of multi-coin mining is just the beginning. We will continue to expand supported assets, payout models, and integration paths, ensuring your assets work for you-anytime, anywhere.”
Learn More
To explore DOT Miners' platform, mining plans, or real-time earnings tools, please visit:
Disclaimer: The information provided in this press release does not constitute an investment solicitation, nor does it constitute investment advice, financial advice, or a trading recommendation. Cryptocurrency mining and staking involve risks and may result in loss of funds. It is strongly recommended that you perform due diligence before investing or trading in cryptocurrencies and securities, including consulting a professional financial advisor.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
