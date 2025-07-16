403
Portugal Looks To Replace Aging Warships, Opening Billions In Defense Business
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Portugal is preparing a major upgrade of its naval forces by replacing five aging frigates with six new, more powerful warships. This move marks one of the country's biggest defense investments in decades and opens a valuable contract for European shipbuilders.
The current five frigates-three German-built MEKO 200 Vasco da Gama class and two former Dutch Karel Doorman ships now known as Bartolomeu Dias class-have been in service for over 30 years.
Reports from Portugal's Ministry of Defense confirm these ships now face high maintenance costs and growing performance issues. They were built in the late 1980s and early 1990s, beyond the usual 30-year service limit for front-line warships.
Portugal plans to replace them with six new frigates weighing between 4,000 and 6,000 tons, larger and better equipped than the existing 3,000-ton ships.
The new ships are expected to handle anti-air, anti-submarine, and patrol missions across the Atlantic. Portugal must protect one of Europe's largest maritime zones-over 1.7 million square kilometers-and contribute to NAT operations across the region.
While no final decision has been made, government sources confirm that shipbuilders from Spain, France, the UK, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, and Turkey are all competing for the deal.
Portugal's Frigate Deal Draws Europe's Top Naval Contenders
Spain's Navantia, builder of the F-110-class frigate for the Spanish Navy, is among the most closely watched contenders. That model matches Portugal's size and capability demands at around 6,100 tons.
Also in the race are the French Naval Group, UK's BAE Systems and Babcock, Germany's TKMS, Italy's Fincantieri, the Netherlands' Damen, and Turkey's STM Defence. All offer proven designs already in use with NATO and major Western navies.
Public defense documents show that some shipbuilding work will stay in Portugal through local naval yard Arsenal do Alfeite. But the bulk of weapons systems, sensors, and combat technology will come from the selected foreign partner.
Portugal's need is pressing. Both of its modern submarines faced maintenance problems earlier in 2025. Navy officials warn that not replacing the aging frigates soon could weaken maritime patrols and reduce the country's defensive readiness.
This contract may be worth several billion euros over the next decade, making it a key target for Europe's defense industries. It will not only upgrade Portugal's Navy, but also tie the country into deeper industrial cooperation with its defense partners.
Replacing 30-year-old warships is necessary. But for Europe's shipbuilders and defense exporters, it's also very good business.
