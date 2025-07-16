Speaker Of Azerbaijan's Parliament Sahiba Gafarova Meets With Chairman Of Turkmenistan's Halk Maslahaty

MENAFN - AzerNews) On July 16, a delegation led by Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov, Chairman of the Halk Maslahaty of Turkmenistan, visited the Milli Majlis (Parliament) of Azerbaijan.

The Chairman began his visit with a tour of the Milli Majlis's plenary session hall. At the memorial hall named after National Leader Heydar Aliyev, the guests viewed exhibits reflecting different periods of the National Leader's life and political career. Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov also signed the guest book.

An expanded meeting was then held between the sides.

Speaker of the Milli Majlis Sahiba Gafarova expressed confidence that the visit would contribute to the development and further strengthening of relations between Azerbaijan and Turkmenistan. She noted that the two nations share a common history, culture, language, religion, and family values, which form a solid foundation for their bilateral ties.“Since gaining independence, these shared values have helped foster broad and productive relations.”

Gafarova emphasized the importance of reciprocal visits and high-level meetings in strengthening interstate relations. She highlighted the successful cooperation between Azerbaijan and Turkmenistan within various international organizations, especially noting Turkmenistan's continuous support for Azerbaijan's initiatives during its chairmanship of the Non-Aligned Movement - support that is highly appreciated.

She also underlined the strong potential for expanding economic cooperation, noting that partnerships in energy, transportation, and other sectors are progressing well.“In addition, humanitarian cooperation between the two countries holds special significance.”

On interparliamentary relations, Gafarova stressed that mutual visits and meetings between parliamentary speakers and lawmakers provide substantial momentum to bilateral cooperation. She pointed out that interparliamentary friendship groups serve as effective bridges for joint initiatives.“Deepening engagement between parliamentarians - both bilaterally and in international parliamentary forums - will further enhance Azerbaijan–Turkmenistan relations.”

Expressing satisfaction with his visit, Chairman Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov shared positive impressions of his meeting and discussions with President Ilham Aliyev. He highlighted the important contributions made by both nations, as members of the Turkic family, to global political discourse. He also congratulated Azerbaijan on successfully hosting COP29 and addressing key international issues at a high level.

Berdimuhamedov touched on a range of topics including regional developments, gender equality, youth policy, economic cooperation, the work of the Intergovernmental Commission, parliamentary diplomacy, and interparliamentary dialogue.

The meeting concluded with an exchange of views on other matters of mutual interest.