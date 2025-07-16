AI Certs® Launches AI+ Roboticstm Certification To Empower Automation-Ready Professionals
The AI Robotics certification offers in-depth training across critical domains such as robotic process automation (RPA), deep learning, reinforcement learning, autonomous systems, and intelligent agents. It also includes specialized modules on generative AI, natural language processing for human-robot interaction, and AI ethics and safety frameworks, making it one of the most forward-looking robotics certifications on the market today.
Offered in two flexible formats, a 5-day instructor-led program (live virtual or classroom) and a 30-hour self-paced online course, the certification is designed to meet the needs of working professionals, students, and upskilling teams alike. Enrollees gain access to a one-year learning subscription featuring on-demand video content, podcasts, interactive quizzes, hands-on labs, AI mentor guidance, and comprehensive exam prep. The program concludes with a proctored online exam (50 questions, 90 minutes) and awards a digital badge upon passing.
Learners will also gain hands-on experience with industry-standard tools such as OpenAI Gym, Neurala, Dialogflow, and GreyOrange, enabling them to build real-world projects that demonstrate mastery in AI-powered robotics design and deployment.
The curriculum spans 13 comprehensive modules, covering areas such as AI-robotics mechanics, robotics development frameworks, human-machine collaboration, future trends, and real-world case applications. An optional module on AI agents in robotics further enhances applied learning for advanced users.
With the AI robotics market projected to grow at a CAGR of 39.1% from 2023 to 2030, the demand for skilled professionals who can combine robotics engineering with AI intelligence is accelerating across sectors such as manufacturing, logistics, aerospace, healthcare, agriculture, and more. AI+ RoboticsTM addresses this critical skills gap by empowering learners with the knowledge and hands-on experience required to lead in highly automated, intelligent environments.
Enrollment is now open. Interested professionals, teams, and organizations can download the full program guide or register via the AI CERTs® website.
About AI CERTs®:
AI CERTs® is a globally recognized certification body specializing in role-based credentials in Artificial Intelligence and Blockchain technologies. Aligned with ISO 17024:2012 standards, its programs set a global benchmark for quality and credibility, empowering professionals with practical, job-ready skills through hands-on, real-world application.
Serving a broad spectrum of roles, from developers and data analysts to business leaders and frontline teams-AI CERTs® bridges the global tech skills gap with our ever-expanding portfolio.
With 45+ new certifications in development, the organization remains firmly positioned at the forefront of emerging technology education.
