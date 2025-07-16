FIFA U-17 World Cup Qatar: Egypt Coach Says Tournament Participation Is A Source Of Pride For All Arabs

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: Coach of the Egyptian youth team Ahmed El Kass emphasized that participating in the FIFA U-17 World Cup, which Qatar will host from November 3 to 27, is a source of pride for all Arabs.

In press statements, El Kass said that Qatar's hosting of this global tournament is a source of pride for all Arabs, noting that the country's growing sporting legacy confirms its position as a sports capital in the region and the world.

Highlighting Qatar's exceptional success in the organization of the 2022 World Cup, he added there is no doubt that the youth edition will be just as impressive.

Ahmed El Kass, who represented Egypt in the 1990 World Cup, expressed his happiness in participating after a long absence. The Egyptian youth team is ready to return as strong competitors, he said, adding that he was confident that the team will do its best to make an honorable appearance.

El Kass predicted strong competition among the teams in their group, expressing his hope for a distinguished performance and reaching the final to delight the Egyptian fans.

Egypt's participation in the tournament comes after an absence of over 10 years, having hosted the tournament in 1997 and reached the quarterfinals.

The current generation of youth players aspires to write a new chapter in the history of Egyptian football.

The Egyptian national team is among six Arab teams that have qualified for the FIFA U-17 World Cup Qatar 2025, along with hosts Qatar, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Tunisia, and Morocco.

Saudi Arabia won the cup in the 1991 edition of the World Youth Championship, while Bahrain, Qatar, and Oman finished fourth in 1989, 1991, and 1995, respectively.

The tournament will feature 104 matches over 25 days, with entertainment and cultural events in the fan zone. Hosts Qatar will play Italy in the opening match on November 3, while the final will be held at Khalifa International Stadium, one of the World Cup stadiums that hosted matches during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022.

