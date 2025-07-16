403
EUR/USD Forex Signal Today 16/7: Tentative Recovery
(MENAFN- Daily Forex) After several days of US Dollar strength, bulls are finally managing to make some consistent gains over the past several hours.My previous EUR/USD signal on 9th July was not triggered.Today's EUR/USD SignalsRisk 0.75%.Trades may only be entered prior to 5pm London time today.Short Trade Ideas
- Go short following a bearish price action reversal on the H1 timeframe immediately upon the next touch of $1.1630, $1.1667, or $1.1727. Place the stop loss 1 pip above the local swing high. Move the stop loss to break even once the trade is 20 pips in profit. Remove 50% of the position as profit when the price reaches 20 pips in profit and leave the remainder of the position to ride.
- Go long following a bullish price action reversal on the H1 timeframe immediately upon the next touch of $1.1586, $1.1574, or $1.1569. Place the stop loss 1 pip below the local swing low. Move the stop loss to break even once the trade is 20 pips in profit. Remove 50% of the position as profit when the price reaches 20 pips in profit and leave the remainder of the position to ride.
