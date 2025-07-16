Du Sets Benchmark With Global Sustainability Certification

MENAFN - The Arabian Post) Greenlogue /AP

Telecom operator du has secured ISO 20400 certification, becoming the first telecom provider in the UAE and the second in the Gulf Cooperation Council region to attain the globally recognised standard for sustainable procurement.

The certification underscores the company's systematic approach to integrating sustainability into procurement decisions, ensuring that its supply chain aligns with international best practices for environmental, social, and economic responsibility. By adopting the ISO 20400 framework, du aims to embed responsible sourcing as a core element of its corporate strategy, reflecting a deeper alignment with the UAE's Net Zero by 2050 initiative.

The achievement marks a strategic pivot for the company, which has steadily expanded its sustainability credentials over the past three years, including initiatives on renewable energy use, waste management, and supplier diversity. The ISO 20400 standard, which provides guidance rather than requirements, focuses on long-term value creation by encouraging organisations to consider social and environmental factors when engaging with suppliers and managing contracts.

Adel AlRais, who leads Corporate Communication and Protocol at du, highlighted the milestone as a culmination of sustained internal reforms and strategic partnerships. He described the certification as“a milestone in our journey for excellence in sustainability,” adding that it reflected a conscious effort to extend responsible practices“through our entire value chain.”

The development comes as the telecommunications sector across the GCC intensifies its focus on sustainability in response to national climate targets and investor pressure for better ESG performance. While energy companies have traditionally taken the lead in such initiatives, telecom firms are now following suit by restructuring procurement operations, increasing transparency with vendors, and reducing their carbon footprints through digitalisation.

See also UAE Air Pollution Reduction Could Unleash $596 Million in Annual Savings

du's adoption of ISO 20400 required aligning its procurement framework with key sustainability principles, such as life cycle costing, fair labour practices, ethical governance, and emissions tracking. The certification process involved rigorous internal evaluations and third-party assessments, examining how the company evaluates suppliers, sets contractual expectations, and monitors compliance.

The move also signals growing institutional maturity among UAE corporations in tackling supply chain emissions - often the most opaque and difficult to regulate part of corporate carbon accounting. By adopting a sustainability-oriented procurement system, du aims to establish mechanisms that prevent reputational and regulatory risks while promoting innovation among its vendor network.

The company's internal transformation began with the establishment of a sustainable procurement task force in late 2022. This body, composed of procurement, compliance, legal, and sustainability officers, was mandated to revise vendor onboarding criteria, introduce ESG scorecards, and initiate long-term vendor development programmes. The company also collaborated with third-party auditors to identify gaps in its risk exposure and traceability mechanisms across different tiers of the supply chain.

While du has not disclosed the full list of reforms enacted to obtain the ISO 20400 standard, the certification is known to require demonstrable commitment to transparency, stakeholder engagement, and process documentation. ISO 20400 is not a certifiable standard in the traditional sense but is often awarded based on independent evaluations that verify conformance to its guidelines.

The telecom provider's progress comes amid intensifying competition in the UAE's ICT space, where sustainability credentials are becoming a differentiator in both government tenders and B2B contracts. Enterprises are increasingly selecting partners based not only on pricing or service capability but also on alignment with broader ESG frameworks, particularly in sectors such as fintech, logistics, and healthcare.

See also Dubai Debuts AED 600 Million Eco‐Luxury California Homes

du's strategy appears designed to capitalise on this market shift, using sustainability as both a compliance shield and a growth lever. This reflects broader regional trends, with government-linked entities and private sector firms alike accelerating their adoption of ISO-based management systems covering quality, energy, cybersecurity, and now procurement sustainability.

The UAE's Net Zero by 2050 strategy, announced in 2021, has acted as a major catalyst for private sector action, with key entities pledging intermediate carbon reduction targets and issuing annual ESG reports. Telecommunications providers, with their vast supplier networks and operational footprints, have been under mounting pressure to contribute meaningfully to these goals.

via Greenlogue

____________________________________

This article first appeared on Greenlogu and is brought to you by Hyphen Digital Networ

Arabian Post strives to deliver the most accurate and reliable information to its readers. If you believe you have identified an error or inconsistency in this article, please don't hesitate to contact our editorial team at editor[at]thearabianpost[dot]com . We are committed to promptly addressing any concerns and ensuring the highest level of journalistic integrity.

Notice an issue?