Investornewsbreaks Oragenics Inc. (NYSE American: OGEN) Secures U.S. Manufacturing Partner Ahead Of Phase Iib Trials For Concussion Drug

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) Oragenics (NYSE American: OGEN) , a biotechnology company developing intranasal therapeutics for brain-related conditions, today announced a manufacturing agreement with Sterling Pharma Solutions for the GMP production of its lead drug candidate, ONP-002, targeting concussion. Sterling will produce ONP-002 at its Cary, North Carolina facility under cGMP conditions to support Oragenics' planned Phase IIb trials, expected to begin next year. The agreement marks a key milestone as Oragenics secures domestic manufacturing to streamline clinical development and regulatory progress. CEO Janet Huffman called the partnership“a critical milestone” that reinforces the company's commitment to U.S.-based innovation and quality.

To view the full press release, visit

About Oragenics

Oragenics is a development-stage biotechnology company focused on nasal delivery of pharmaceutical medications in neurology and fighting infectious diseases, including drug candidates for treating mild traumatic brain injury (“mTBI”), also known as concussion, and for treating Niemann Pick Disease Type C (“NPC”), as well as proprietary powder formulation and an intranasal delivery device. For more information, visit the company's website at

NOTE TO INVESTORS: The latest news and updates relating to OGEN are available in the company's newsroom at

About InvestorWire

InvestorWire (“IW”) is a specialized communications platform with a focus on advanced wire-grade press release syndication for private and public companies and the investment community. It is one of 70+ brands within the Dynamic Brand Portfolio @ IBN that delivers : (1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via InvestorWire to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ; (2) article and editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ; (3) enhanced press release enhancement to ensure maximum impact ; (4) social media distribution via IBN to millions of social media followers ; and (5) a full array of tailored corporate communications solutions . With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, IW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, IW brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness. IW is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.

For more information, please visit

Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the InvestorWire website applicable to all content provided by IW, wherever published or re-published: /Disclaimer

InvestorWire

Austin, Texas



512.354.7000 Office

[email protected]

InvestorWire is powered by IBN