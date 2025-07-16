Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Deputy Secretary Landau's Travel To Japan


Deputy Secretary of State Christopher Landau will travel to Tokyo and Osaka, Japan from July 17-20 as part of a Presidential Delegation to Osaka to attend the U.S. National Day at the World Expo on July 19 and further cement the U.S.-Japan bilateral relationship.  Deputy Secretary Landau will attend a U.S.-Japan-ROK trilateral meeting with Japanese Vice Foreign Minister Funakoshi Takehiro and Republic of Korea (ROK) First Vice Foreign Minister Park Yoon-joo in Tokyo and have separate bilateral meetings with his Japanese and ROK counterparts. In his first trip to Asia as Deputy Secretary of State, Deputy Secretary Landau is focused on upholding the United States’ commitment to advancing a free, open, and secure Indo-Pacific region as well as strengthening the trilateral partnership between the United States, Japan, and the ROK.

