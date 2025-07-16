Loro Raises $1.1M Seed Round To Revolutionize Specialty Insurance Distribution

Backed by Markd, Loro offers the only no-code platform with a free tier for up to $100K in GWP annually-empowering a new generation of insurance builders

DOVER, Del., July 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Loro , the modern platform powering specialty insurance distribution, today announced the successful close of its $1.1 million seed funding round. The round was led by Markd, a prominent insurtech-focused investor, with participation from strategic angels across the insurance ecosystem.

Loro enables carriers, MGAs, and program managers to build and distribute insurance products at unprecedented speed, while maintaining full underwriting control and unlimited distribution flexibility. The platform is also the only insurtech solution that offers a completely free tier for up to $100,000 in gross written premium (GWP) annually, with no minimum commitment . This bold move removes the traditional financial barriers that prevent new entrants from launching and scaling insurance programs.

"This investment is a vote of confidence in our mission to unlock a better future for insurance builders," said Peter Tilbrook, CEO and Co-Founder of Loro. "We've grown to over 25 clients globally, connected more than 600 brokers, and powered meaningful premium volume, all without compromising on speed, affordability, or flexibility. This new capital allows us to double down on building the infrastructure the specialty market has been waiting for."

Loro's no-code product builder lets users replicate their existing underwriting rules, logic, and pricing models– whether from spreadsheets or APIs– without needing to overhaul what works. Users can configure dynamic forms, set up complex document generation logic, and automate rating, invoicing, tax, and renewal flows in days. Built-in integrations with Stripe, ePayPolicy, DocuSign, Turris, and other tools allow for seamless quote-to-bind workflows.

Unlike legacy systems, Loro is designed for multi-layered distribution, enabling users to assign and manage downstream brokers, retail agents, and partners in a fully digital environment. Every participant gets access to quoting, portals and performance insights, while the owner retains control of pricing, rules, and brand experience.

"Loro is doing something few others dare to do: empowering the people closest to risk to move faster, yet without them sacrificing any control," said Parker Beauchamp, of Markd. "The team understands the nuances of specialty insurance and is building with deep empathy for MGAs and carriers. We're proud to back them as they shape another chapter of insurance distribution."

Loro's "speed to data" advantage provides real-time visibility into every quote, bind, and payment across the network. Clients can generate custom bordereaux, track commissions, automate Lloyd's reporting, and integrate all data points via API enabling true operational intelligence without delay.

With this funding, Loro will accelerate its product roadmap, grow its global team, and invest further in connectivity, ensuring carriers, MGAs, brokers, and agents can work together on one unified, modern infrastructure.

About Loro

Loro is a no-code, multilingual platform purpose-built for specialty insurance. Designed to launch and distribute products in weeks, not months, Loro gives users full underwriting control, multi-level distribution, and real-time data access, all from a single interface. Loro is the only insurtech solution that's free up to $100K in GWP annually, with no minimum commitment.

About Markd

Markd is a venture capital company focused on funding and partnering with transformative insurtechs. It pays homage to the insurance industry's legacy while helping design its future. Markd's mission is to power substantial work and continually inspire more ideas to prevent hurt and loss.

SOURCE Loro Insurtech Inc.

