Dietitian Live & Luna Grill Mediterranean Kitchen Launch First-Of-Its-Kind Partnership

Luna Grill & Dietitian Live Partner in Innovative New Program

Luna Grill Rewards Members Now Get Access to Revolutionary Nutrition Coaching

MINNEAPOLIS, MN, UNITED STATES, July 16, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Dietitian Live, the revolutionary remote dietitian company, announces a groundbreaking partnership with Luna Grill Mediterranean Kitchen. Beginning Tuesday, July 15, all Club Luna Rewards members will receive access to personalized, one-on-one nutrition guidance from registered dietitians at no cost.This first-ever collaboration integrates Dietitian Live's life changing behavior change coaching directly into the restaurant experience. Dietitian Live will offer virtual sessions with registered dietitians, live Q&A events, expert-crafted nutritional information, and ongoing education. Sessions are covered by most major insurance providers-and 98% of clients pay $0 out of pocket.“We're incredibly proud to be the very first restaurant brand to bring this level of personalized nutrition to our guests,” said Billy Grenham, chief marketing officer of Luna Grill.“Collaborating with Dietitian Live isn't about following a trend, it's an extension of the food quality and freshness that comes with every order. When guests eat at Luna Grill, they are taking a step towards better health and wellness."Unlike traditional nutrition programs that focus on restrictive meal plans, Dietitian Live leverages linguistic neuroplasticity to help clients rewire ingrained eating patterns and build new neural pathways for lasting energy, confidence, and consistency. Each client receives coaching that extends beyond nutrition to encompass stress management, sleep optimization, movement, and mindset transformation."We're not just providing diet advice, we're helping people fundamentally change their relationship with food, health, and self," said Emma Franta, co-founder of Dietitian Live. "Our revolutionary linguistic neuroplasticity approach addresses the root causes of health patterns, creating sustainable change that goes far beyond what traditional nutrition counseling can achieve."The partnership also aligns with Luna Grill's Mediterranean culinary roots, the diet that has topped U.S. News and World Report's annual ranking of best diets for eight consecutive years. To download the Club Luna App and redeem a one-hour session and get started with expert nutrition guidance, visit; . To learn more about the benefits of the Mediterranean diet, visit: .From metabolic health and gut healing to GLP-1 support and cognitive performance, Dietitian Live's credentialed team provides evidence-based care that transforms how clients eat, move, sleep, and handle stress.About Luna Grill:Founded in 2004 in San Diego, Calif., Luna Grill is a fast-casual Mediterranean restaurant brand created by husband-and-wife team Sean and Maria Pourteymour. Inspiring good food choices and providing wholesome, satisfying meals made with care and integrity, Luna Grill has grown to 51 locations across Southern California and the Dallas-Fort Worth area. Combining the warmth of traditional hospitality with a commitment to clean, high-quality ingredients, Luna Grill offers a contemporary take on classic Mediterranean cuisine. The menu features a range of flame-grilled kabobs, signature wraps, bowls, and salads crafted from antibiotic- and hormone-free proteins, fresh produce, and time-honored family recipes made from scratch daily. With a focus on sustainability, ethical sourcing, and community engagement, Luna Grill continues to innovate while staying true to its mission: to inspire good food choices. For more information, visit .About Dietitian Live:Dietitian Live is a fast-growing telehealth company specializing in connecting people with registered dietitians. Through its revolutionary behavior change model, sessions go beyond meal plans to help clients unlock their potential, transform their mindset, and create lasting changes. Their team of registered dietitians uses personalized, brain-based coaching to help clients achieve real breakthroughs in how they eat, move, sleep, and handle stress. To make this transformational care accessible, Dietitian Live partners with most major insurance providers-98% of clients pay $0 out of pocket. The company is also breaking down barriers through bold partnerships with gyms, employers, universities, and healthcare systems across the country. With every session, Dietitian Live is helping people reclaim their health, rewrite their habits, and reimagine what's possible.

