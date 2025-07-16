ASSYST Expands National Security Practice To Align With Evolving DHS Priorities

STERLING, Va., July 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- ASSYST has expanded its Homeland & National Security Practice with integrated capabilities designed to meet the complex and evolving needs of federal agencies responsible for national resilience, cybersecurity, border protection, and emergency response. This strategic growth supports key priorities for the US Department of Homeland Security (DHS) and its mission partners.

Built on decades of federal IT and cybersecurity delivery, ASSYST brings together a team of seasoned professionals with backgrounds in the Department of Defense, the U.S. Army, the Intelligence Community, state and local emergency management, law enforcement, and public safety. This multidisciplinary expertise is complemented by an internal Advisory Council that meets quarterly to provide forward-looking guidance on topics such as AI, cyber risk, critical infrastructure protection, C4ISR, and operational resilience, ensuring ASSYST's solutions remain aligned with national mission demands.

"As agencies prepare for an increasingly dynamic threat environment, there's a growing demand for secure, modular, and compliant technology that adapts to new mandates and integrates easily into mission systems. As a former law enforcement officer, I want to help agencies not just procure this technology, but fully utilize it to assist the boots on the ground," said Eugene Goldlust , Senior Account Executive at ASSYST.

ASSYST's capabilities span seven core domains relevant to homeland security:



Strategic Consulting and Advisory

Cyber Risk, Resilience, and Compliance

Identity and Access Management

Intelligence and Mission Analytics

Critical Infrastructure and Facility Security

Public Safety and Emergency Coordination Regulatory and Enforcement Systems

ASSYST also delivers configurable commercial solutions powered by its Green Accelerator framework.



Agentic AI platforms for Cyber compliance automation and secure document workflows

Zero Trust Secure facility access systems aligned with federal mandates

Scalable frameworks for DevSecOps, test automation, and analytics integration Cloud datalake and fabric solutions that support health, regulatory, and emergency missions

ASSYST's national security experience includes supporting cybersecurity and compliance operations for the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS), regulatory data modernization for the Nuclear Regulatory Commission (NRC), secure facility access systems for the Department of Energy (DOE), and emergency preparedness program coordination through FEMA's Homeland Security Grant Program initiative. In the DoD sector, ASSYST has contributed to secure platform development and workforce readiness initiatives under the Defense Human Resources Activity (DHRA) and its affiliated education programs as well as Disaster Recovery Strategy consulting for Defense Microelectronics Activity (DMEA). These engagements reflect our ability to deliver across complex, multi-agency environments with a strong focus on compliance, resilience, and mission impact.

As the 2024 GSA Federal AI Hackathon winner, ASSYST continues to demonstrate leadership in responsible AI innovation for the public sector. Its solutions are engineered to support Zero Trust, data interoperability, automation mandates, and advanced threat readiness-key areas of focus for future DHS investments.

ASSYST's services are available through multiple strategic contract vehicles , including:



GSA OASIS+ (Unrestricted and Small Business Pools)

GSA MAS, with Special Item Numbers in HACS, HEAL, and CLOUD

NITAAC CIO-SP3 Small Business Army ITES-3S

With a track record of innovation, mission understanding, and readiness, ASSYST remains a reliable partner for agencies and integrators working to strengthen national resilience, modernize securely, and deliver on the evolving priorities of homeland security.

Visit:

Contact: [email protected]

SOURCE ASSYST, Inc.

