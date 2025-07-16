DEADLINE ALERT: Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Investigates Claims On Behalf Of Investors Of Red Cat Holdings

If you suffered losses exceeding $50,000 in Red Cat between March 18, 2022 and January 15, 2025 and would like to discuss your legal rights, call Faruqi & Faruqi partner Josh Wilson directly at 877-247-4292 or 212-983-9330 (Ext. 1310) .

[You may also click here for additional information]









NEW YORK, July 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP , a leading national securities law firm, is investigating potential claims against Red Cat Holdings, Inc. (“Red Cat” or the“Company”) (NASDAQ: RCAT) and reminds investors of the July 21, 2025 deadline to seek the role of lead plaintiff in a federal securities class action that has been filed against the Company.

Faruqi & Faruqi is a leading national securities law firm with offices in New York, Pennsylvania, California and Georgia. The firm has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for investors since its founding in 1995. See .

As detailed below, the complaint alleges that the Company and its executives violated federal securities laws by making false and/or misleading statements and/or failing to disclose that: (1) the Salt Lake City Facility's production capacity, and Defendants' progress in developing the same, was overstated; (2) the overall value of the SRR Contract was overstated; and (3) as a result, Defendants' public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

In March 2022, Red Cat announced that Teal had been selected by the U.S. Department of Defense's Defense Innovation Unit and the U.S. Army to compete in Tranche 2 of the U.S. Army's Short Range Reconnaissance Program of Record (the "SRR Program"). The SRR Program is a U.S. Army initiative to provide a small, rucksack-portable sUAS to U.S. Army platoons.

At all relevant times, Defendants suggested or otherwise asserted that the SRR Program's Tranche 2 contract (the "SRR Contract") was worth potentially hundreds of millions to over a billion dollars in contract revenues.

In March 2023, Company management confirmed that "[t]he Salt Lake City factory is complete and ready to go" and "[w]e now have the capacity to produce thousands of drones per month."

The complaint alleges that, throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and misleading statements regarding the Company's business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) the Salt Lake City Facility's production capacity, and Defendants' progress in developing the same, was overstated; (ii) the overall value of the SRR Contract was overstated; and (iii) as a result, Defendants' public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

On July 27, 2023, Red Cat hosted a conference call with investors and analysts to discuss its financial and operating results for its fiscal year 2023. During the call, Defendants revealed that the Salt Lake City Facility could only currently produce 100 drones per month, and that the facility was still being built, refined, and expanded. Red Cat filed an annual report on Form 10-K with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission the same day, which likewise reported that construction of the facility was only "substantially completed" and potentially could reach a production capacity of one thousand drones per month over the next 2 to 3 years, but only with additional capital investments and manufacturing efficiencies realized.

Following these disclosures, Red Cat's stock price fell $0.10 per share, or 8.93%, to close at $1.02 per share on July 28, 2023.

On September 23, 2024, Red Cat issued a press release announcing its financial and operating results for the first quarter of its fiscal year 2025. Among other results, the Company reported losses per share of $0.17, missing consensus estimates by $0.09, and revenue of $2.8 million, missing consensus estimates by $1.07 million. On a subsequent conference call that Red Cat hosted with investors and analysts the same day to discuss these results, Company management disclosed that Red Cat had spent "the past four months . . . retooling [the Salt Lake City Facility] and preparing for high volume production[,]" while admitting that a "pause in manufacturing of Teal 2 and building our Army prototypes impacted Teal 2 sales" because, inter alia, Red Cat "couldn't produce and sell Teal 2 units[] while retooling [its] factory."

On this news, Red Cat's stock price fell $0.80 per share, or 25.32%, over the following two trading sessions, to close at $2.36 per share on September 25, 2024.

On November 19, 2024, Red Cat issued a press release announcing that it had won the SRR Contract. On a subsequent conference call that Red Cat hosted with investors and analysts the same day to discuss the contract win, Defendants continued to assert that the SRR Contract was worth potentially hundreds of millions of dollars, while expressing their confidence that Red Cat could realize up to $50 million to $79.5 million in revenue from the SRR Contract during it fiscal year 2025 alone.

Then, on January 16, 2025, Kerrisdale Capital ("Kerrisdale") published a report (the "Kerrisdale Report") alleging, inter alia, that Defendants had overstated the value of the SRR Contract, which Kerrisdale found was only worth approximately $20 million to $25 million based on U.S. Army budget documents. The Kerrisdale Report also alleged that Defendants had been misleading investors about the Salt Lake City Facility's production capacity for years, while also raising concerns about the timing of executive departures and insider transactions that took place shortly after Red Cat announced it had won the SRR Contract.

On this news, Red Cat's stock price fell $2.35 per share, or 21.54%, over the following two trading sessions, to close at $8.56 per share on January 17, 2025.

The court-appointed lead plaintiff is the investor with the largest financial interest in the relief sought by the class who is adequate and typical of class members who directs and oversees the litigation on behalf of the putative class. Any member of the putative class may move the Court to serve as lead plaintiff through counsel of their choice, or may choose to do nothing and remain an absent class member. Your ability to share in any recovery is not affected by the decision to serve as a lead plaintiff or not.

Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP also encourages anyone with information regarding Red Cat's conduct to contact the firm, including whistleblowers, former employees, shareholders and others.

To learn more about the Red Cat class action, go to /RCAT or call Faruqi & Faruqi partner Josh Wilson directly at 877-247-4292 or 212-983-9330 (Ext. 1310) .

Follow us for updates on LinkedIn , on X , or on Facebook .

Attorney Advertising. The law firm responsible for this advertisement is Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP (). Prior results do not guarantee or predict a similar outcome with respect to any future matter. We welcome the opportunity to discuss your particular case. All communications will be treated in a confidential manner.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at