Passport Application Will Be Thoroughly Verified: Maha Minister

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, July 16 (IANS) Maharashtra Minister of State for Home (Urban) Yogesh Kadam in the state Assembly on Wednesday said that the instructions will be given to the Police Department to verify the current address given in the passport application as per the specific working procedure of the Central government.

“Police verification regarding passport application must be very accurate and regular. While applying for a passport, the applicant has the option of giving a permanent and current address. The verification of the current address given by the applicant in the application will be done thoroughly. Instructions will be given to the Police Department to verify the current address as per the specific working procedure of the Central government,” he added.

He was replying to a calling attention motion moved by member Manisha Chaudhari regarding conducting police verification for the passport at the current address, as the house had to be changed while the building was being redeveloped.

Minister Kadam said that it is necessary to verify whether the applicant is actually the same person, whether there are any crimes pending against him or her or whether there is any summons or warrant against him or her.

He said that this process is also important in terms of the security of the country. It is mandatory for the police to visit the address given during the police verification of the passport.

“Especially in the case of buildings under redevelopment, developers provide temporary accommodation or rent to citizens. In such cases, the temporary address in that lease agreement is accepted for official verification. Also, the guidelines of the Central government are implemented regarding this process,” he mentioned.

The minister said that the use of artificial intelligence and new technologies like the Passport Digital App will be used to increase the use of technology in the passport verification process, making it more convenient and transparent. Public awareness will be created that the current address is being verified while applying for a passport.

Meanwhile, the Labour Minister Akash Fundkar in the state Assembly announced that a special campaign will be launched to check bogus registration of Mathadi workers across the state.

In the case of Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar district, the minister said action will be taken against the concerned workers and officials if it is found that the bogus registration was made. He was replying to a calling attention motion moved by member Abhijit Patil.

Minister Fundkar said that an inquiry committee has been formed in the case of bogus registration of Mathadi workers in the company in Shendra MIDC in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar district.

After receiving the report of this inquiry committee, necessary action will be taken in this case as per the rules. Out of 17 workers in this case, 11 workers have resigned. Cases will be registered against the workers found guilty in the report of the inquiry committee, and also against the guilty officials.

He also said that the issue will be resolved by holding a meeting with the Supply Department regarding the pending grant of Mathadi workers registered in the government warehouse.