The Charlie Daniels Journey Home Project Honors The Grand Ole Opry For Long-Time Support Of The Military

NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, July 16, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The Charlie Daniels Journey Home Project proudly recognized the Grand Ole Opry during a special tribute concert held on Tuesday, July 8, at the iconic venue. The event celebrated the Opry's long-standing commitment to supporting the United States military, an honor deeply rooted in the Opry's tradition of patriotism and community.Part of the OPRY 100 Honors, the evening was a tribute concert celebrating the legendary Charlie Daniels. It was an unforgettable night filled with music and memories. Known for his fiery fiddle playing, Daniels' legacy came to life through an incredible lineup of performances, featuring Daniels' greatest hits, timeless storytelling ballads, and electrifying instrumentals that reignited the flame Daniels himself sparked in country music.The star-studded evening featured appearances from some of country music's brightest stars, including Trace Adkins, Jamey Johnson, Eddie Montgomery, The Travelin' McCourys, Rhonda Vincent, Gretchen Wilson, and Chris Young. Together, they paid tribute to Daniels' enduring impact on the genre while honoring his lifelong dedication to supporting our nation's heroes.Daniels' long-time manager and co-founder of The Journey Home Project, David Corlew, shares,“This evening was special in so many ways. First, being part of honoring Charlie Daniels during the Opry's 100th birthday celebration, surrounded by incredible music and cherished friendships. Then, giving back by presenting The Charlie Daniels Patriot Award to the Opry, a long-time ally of the military community. It was truly an unforgettable night for The Journey Home Project.”Charlie's wife, Hazel, who was also celebrating her birthday that evening, joined her son, Charlie Daniels Jr., on stage, further reflecting the Daniels family's continued support for the mission of The Charlie Daniels Journey Home Project.The Charlie Daniels Journey Home Project (TCDJHP) is a not-for-profit organization co-founded by the late Charlie Daniels and his manager, David Corlew, in 2014. The project is dedicated to assisting other organizations in securing funds to support causes benefiting U.S. Armed Forces veterans. TCDJHP works alongside the nation's most effective veteran-focused organizations, ensuring that funds are directed toward programs with minimal overhead while making a tangible impact on the lives of American patriots.Board members of TCDJHP include Corlew, Major General Terry "Max" Haston (retired), and Hazel Daniels, who joined the organization in 2020. The project has partnered with numerous organizations that share the mission of improving the lives of veterans, ensuring they receive the care, support, and recognition they so richly deserve.As the Grand Ole Opry continues to be a vital part of Nashville's music community, TCDJHP is proud to recognize its unwavering dedication to veterans and the military community.For more information about The Charlie Daniels Journey Home Project and its mission to support veterans, please visit .

Christy Watkins

Aristo Media

email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.