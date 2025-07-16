QSE Index Closes Lower

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: The Qatar Stock Exchange (QSE) general index closed Wednesday's trading lower by 6.44 points, or 0.06 percent, to close at 10,811.41 points.

During the session, 204,155,149 shares, valued at QAR 563,573,477.398, were traded in 28,432 transactions across all sectors.

Shares of 31 companies rose, while 15 companies saw a decline in their share price, and six companies maintained their previous closing price.

Market capitalization at the end of the trading session amounted to QAR 643,407,368,896.364, compared to QAR 640,581,306,479.130 in the previous session.