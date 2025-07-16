Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
China, Japan Hit Record Highs in Foreign Tourist Arrivals

2025-07-16 09:40:23
(MENAFN) Foreign visitor numbers have hit historic highs in both China and Japan, as official data released Wednesday highlights a post-pandemic tourism rebound driven by relaxed entry rules.

China, the world’s second most populous nation, has experienced a sharp uptick in inbound travel, largely fueled by its expanding visa-free access for approximately 70 countries.

Global travel came to a standstill during the early 2020s as countries implemented border closures to contain the rapid spread of COVID-19.

According to China’s National Immigration Administration, the country recorded 333 million cross-border movements during the first six months of 2025—a 15.8% increase compared to the same period last year, as reported by state-run media.

More than 38 million of those crossings were made by foreign nationals.

Visa-free arrivals by foreign visitors reached 13.64 million, accounting for 71.2% of total foreign entries and marking a 53.9% year-over-year surge.

Reports suggest China has broadened its visa-free policy to include 70 nations, including those qualifying for transit exemptions.

Meanwhile, Japan also saw a surge in international tourism. Government statistics show the country welcomed an unprecedented 21.5 million foreign travelers in the first half of 2025, according to media.

The Japan National Tourism Organization reported that this figure surpassed the previous half-year record of 17.78 million set in 2024.

In June alone, Japan hosted 3.38 million international visitors—a 7.6% year-over-year increase and the highest ever for that month.

Immigration policy and tourism have become focal points in Japan's ongoing election campaign.

On July 20, voters will head to the polls to choose 125 new members for the House of Councilors, Japan’s upper legislative chamber.

