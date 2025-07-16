Pre-Orders Opened On July 15 For 'Harry Potter Lord Voldemort' Statue
Real Elite Masterline Harry Potter (Film) Lord Voldemort
Front
Face
Bonus Part
Prime 1 Studio has announced the "Harry Potter Lord Voldemort" Statue. Pre-orders began July 15, 2025 (JST); release set for January 2027.ASAKUSA, TAITO-KU, TOKYO, JAPAN, July 16, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Lord Voldemort from the "Harry Potter" film series has joined the Real Elite Masterline statue lineup. The statue captures his imposing presence through a composition that combines a downward-facing gaze, the angle of his neck, and the flowing motion of his robe, creating an impression of arrogance and dominance.
The head sculpt was developed through close study of actor Ralph Fiennes' facial structure and special makeup, with detailed reproduction of features such as deep-set eye sockets and elongated nasal cavities. His skin is painted in a pale tone, with visible veins rendered beneath the surface. The robe features contrasting light and shadow to suggest magical illumination, while the snake Nagini is finished with a lustrous sheen, enhancing the statue's lifelike quality.
The base is modeled after the Ministry of Magic's fireplaces. Its exterior is adorned with the Dark Mark and multiple Death Eater masks, symbolizing Voldemort's power and influence. On the rear, a relief of Salazar Slytherin has been incorporated-evoking the character's origins.
This bonus version also includes an additional head part featuring Voldemort with his tongue extended.
Product Name:
Real Elite Masterline Harry Potter (Film) Lord Voldemort Bonus Version
Retail Price USD: $1299
Edition Size: 400
Arrival Date: January 2027
Scale: 1/4
H:83cm W:40cm D:48cm
Weight: 19.7kg
Materials: Polystone and other materials
Specifications/Additional Items
・One (1) Swappable Head (Serious)
・One (1) Swappable Head (Tongue Out) [BONUS PART]
Copyright:
WIZARDING WORLD characters, names, and related indicia are © & TM Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc. WB SHIELD: © & TM WBEI. Publishing Rights © JKR. (s25)
For more details, visit our online store .
Hiroya Kubota
Prime 1 Studio Co., Ltd.
...
Visit us on social media:
Instagram
Facebook
YouTube
X
Lord Voldemort Product PV
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- No. 1 Defi Protocol On Aptos, Echo, Launches Token Generation Event
- Bitget Launches TACUSDT Perpetual Futures With Trading Bot Support
- Shheikh.Io Launches SHHEIKH Token Presale For Blockchain-Backed Real‐World Asset Investments
- PEPESCAPE Launches Crypto Presale, Combining Memecoin Culture With Decentralized Finance Ecosystem
- Gamesquare Schedules Conference Call To Review $100 Million Ethereum Treasury Strategy
- Novaex Launches With A Security-First Crypto Trading Platform Offering Deep Liquidity And Institutional-Grade Infrastructure
CommentsNo comment