Ukrainian Government Disbands Following Prime Minister's Resignation

2025-07-16 09:07:19
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 16.​ The Verkhovna Rada (parliament) of Ukraine has approved the dismissal of Denys Shmyhal from his post as the country's prime minister with a majority vote, Trend reports.

Under the Ukrainian legislation, the resignation of the prime minister is considered a dismissal of the entire cabinet.

A total of 261 deputies voted in favor of Shmyhal's dismissal, with no votes against. Four deputies abstained, while 55 did not participate in the vote.

A minimum of 226 votes were required for the government's dismissal. It should be noted that Denys Shmyhal submitted his resignation the day before. On the morning of July 16, the parliamentary committee on state-building matters supported the resignation.

The outgoing ministers will continue in their roles until a new government is formed. The new cabinet is expected to be appointed on Thursday, July 17.

