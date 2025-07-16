Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Tesla Test Drive: Maharashtra Deputy CM Eknath Shinde Gets Behind The Wheel Of EV Outside State Assembly

2025-07-16 08:12:27
(MENAFN- Live Mint) Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde was seen taking a test drive in a Tesla outside the state assembly, just a day after the car's launch.

The event comes just after the US-based electric vehicle manufacturer's long-awaited debut in India, marked by the opening of the first Tesla showroom in Mumbai.

Tesla's grand entry into India

Tesla has officially commenced operations in India with the inauguration of its first showroom, the“Tesla Experience Centre”, at Mumbai's prominent Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) on Tuesday.

The company has launched its premium SUV, the Model Y, with prices starting around ₹61 lakh (on-road).

The Elon Musk-owned brand also announced plans to set up four charging stations in the Mumbai Metropolitan region, including locations in Lower Parel, BKC, Thane and Navi Mumbai, completely equipped with superchargers and destination chargers, CNBC reported.

Eknath Shinde praises Tesla's arrival

The deputy chief minister, who was in a white Tesla, spoke to the media after the ride, stating,“It is a big deal that Tesla has opened its showroom in Mumbai. Maharashtra has the highest foreign direct investment.”

He also added,“The state has good infrastructure, and investors are willing to invest here because Maharashtra has become an industry-friendly state.”ANI reported.

A long-awaited debut

The launch event of Tesla at the BKC showroom was also attended by Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis , who welcomed Tesla by describing its arrival as“right city and right state.”

Tesla's entry into the Indian market has been a subject of speculation and negotiation for several years, involving discussions on import duties and potential local manufacturing.

Fadnavis also expressed optimism about the EV's potential sales, stating, "People in India are eagerly waiting for Tesla. I am sure you will find one of your best markets here once you start deliveries. "

Bookings for the Tesla Model Y are now open, and deliveries are expected to commence as early as next month, Mint reported earlier.

