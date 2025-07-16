Tesla Test Drive: Maharashtra Deputy CM Eknath Shinde Gets Behind The Wheel Of EV Outside State Assembly
The event comes just after the US-based electric vehicle manufacturer's long-awaited debut in India, marked by the opening of the first Tesla showroom in Mumbai.Tesla's grand entry into India
Tesla has officially commenced operations in India with the inauguration of its first showroom, the“Tesla Experience Centre”, at Mumbai's prominent Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) on Tuesday.
The company has launched its premium SUV, the Model Y, with prices starting around ₹61 lakh (on-road).Also Read | Tesla Finally Rolls Into India! Opens First showroom in Mumbai
The Elon Musk-owned brand also announced plans to set up four charging stations in the Mumbai Metropolitan region, including locations in Lower Parel, BKC, Thane and Navi Mumbai, completely equipped with superchargers and destination chargers, CNBC reported.Eknath Shinde praises Tesla's arrival
The deputy chief minister, who was in a white Tesla, spoke to the media after the ride, stating,“It is a big deal that Tesla has opened its showroom in Mumbai. Maharashtra has the highest foreign direct investment.”
He also added,“The state has good infrastructure, and investors are willing to invest here because Maharashtra has become an industry-friendly state.”ANI reported.A long-awaited debut
The launch event of Tesla at the BKC showroom was also attended by Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis , who welcomed Tesla by describing its arrival as“right city and right state.”
Tesla's entry into the Indian market has been a subject of speculation and negotiation for several years, involving discussions on import duties and potential local manufacturing.Also Read | Tesla Model Y on-road price in Delhi vs Mumbai: How much EMI will you pay?
Fadnavis also expressed optimism about the EV's potential sales, stating, "People in India are eagerly waiting for Tesla. I am sure you will find one of your best markets here once you start deliveries. "
Bookings for the Tesla Model Y are now open, and deliveries are expected to commence as early as next month, Mint reported earlier.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- No. 1 Defi Protocol On Aptos, Echo, Launches Token Generation Event
- Bitget Launches TACUSDT Perpetual Futures With Trading Bot Support
- Shheikh.Io Launches SHHEIKH Token Presale For Blockchain-Backed Real‐World Asset Investments
- PEPESCAPE Launches Crypto Presale, Combining Memecoin Culture With Decentralized Finance Ecosystem
- Gamesquare Schedules Conference Call To Review $100 Million Ethereum Treasury Strategy
- Novaex Launches With A Security-First Crypto Trading Platform Offering Deep Liquidity And Institutional-Grade Infrastructure
CommentsNo comment