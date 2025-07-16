Melbourne's Culinary Star Joins EU Gem Ham: An Exciting New Era For Australian Dining

CARPEGNA, PESARO - URBINO, ITALY, July 16, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The European Union's EU GEM HAM campaign is proud to announce celebrated chef Andrea Vignali as its new Australian Brand Ambassador. Known for his passionate commitment to sustainability, food integrity and culinary excellence, Chef Andrea Vignali brings a dynamic and authentic voice to the promotion of premium European ham-Prosciutto di Carpegna PDO-in the Australian market.A trained chef who honed his skills under some of the most renowned culinary masters in Italy, Andrea Vignali has become a standout figure in Australia's gastronomic landscape. As co-owner of a restaurant in Melbourne, he has gained widespread acclaim for his refined approach to modern Italian cuisine. His menus are a celebration of premium ingredients, executed with precision, integrity, and a philosophy grounded in seasonality and zero-waste practices.A long-time advocate for sustainable dining and thoughtful consumption, Chef Andrea Vignali's appointment as ambassador underscores the EU GEM HAM campaign's commitment to quality, authenticity, and tradition. His deep-rooted love for artisanal produce-and his ability to tell the story of these heritage foods through his cooking-makes him an ideal partner in educating Australian consumers and industry professionals on the exceptional qualities of EU-certified Prosciutto di Carpegna PDO.“I am honoured to represent EU GEM HAM campaign co-funded by the European Union in Australia,” said Chef Andrea Vignali.“As an Italian chef, I've grown up with authentic products and traditions. To have Prosciutto di Carpegna PDO now available in Australia is a great treat-both for chefs and for home cooks who appreciate true quality.”As ambassador, Chef Vignali will lead a series of engaging activations across the country, including exclusive chef masterclasses, trade events, media appearances, and culinary showcases that highlight the flavour, history, and versatility of Prosciutto di Carpegna PDO. His involvement will help foster a deeper understanding of European ham traditions while inspiring a new generation of food lovers in Australia.The GEM HAM campaign is co-financed by the European Union and aims to increase awareness of premium EU food products that carry the Protected Designation of Origin (PDO) and Protected Geographical Indication (PGI) status-symbols of guaranteed quality, regional heritage, and artisanal craftsmanship.This and much more information about Prosciutto di Carpegna PDO can be found on the official project website and on Instagram @consorzio_carpegna.

