Pakistani Journalist Jasmeen Manzoor Shares Images Of Domestic Abuse, Calls Out Ex-Husband: 'Life Destroyed'

MENAFN - Live Mint) Pakistani journalist and television anchor Jasmeen Manzoor has gone public with disturbing allegations of domestic violence , sharing graphic images of her injuries on social media.

In a series of emotional posts shared on X early Wednesday, Manzoor accused her ex-husband of physically assaulting her, revealing a deeply personal and painful chapter of her life.

One of the images showed visible bruising and swelling around her right eye. Alongside it, she wrote:“This is me. Yes, this is my story - my life destroyed by a violent man. I leave my justice to my Allah.”

In another post, Manzoor spoke about the emotional toll of domestic abuse and the betrayal she experienced.

“This can happen to anyone. No one is safe, even in the safety of your house. The most dangerous people are the ones you trust blindly,” she wrote.

Without naming her ex-husband directly, she made it clear who she was referring to:“This is me, gifted by my ex-husband.”

She also addressed the internal struggle of deciding whether to go public with her story.

“I kept thinking for so long whether I should share this with the public or not. But I want to show the courage to share this, so we can all unite against this kind of behaviour and for the government authorities to open their eyes.”

Social media support pours in

Manzoor's courageous posts quickly gained attention online, with thousands expressing outrage and support.

A user wrote,“Kudos to you. Women should stand against violence no matter who, where. This needs courage.”

Another user commented,“You did right by sharing, such monsters are not to be forgiven or ignored and best is to expose them.”

Third wrote,“If a woman of your stature could be treated like this imagine what these animals would do with a common girl!”

In a follow-up, she hinted at having documented multiple instances of abuse:“There will always be haters. Don't blame them - it's their failure in life that puts them in this spot. I have 50 more pictures.”