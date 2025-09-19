BPS Hosts Spectacular Annual Exhibition: Amalgam 2025

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

DOHA: Birla Public School (BPS) hosted its annual exhibition, Amalgam 2025 – Exploring Beyond Boundaries yesterday. The event witnessed remarkable participation, enthusiasm, and creativity, drawing contributions from over 1,100 students from Grades 6 to 12.

Organized collaboratively by the departments of Science, Mathematics, Computer Science, and Student Counselling, the exhibition served as a vibrant platform for students to present innovative projects, working models, and research-based exhibits.

The Amalgam 2025 was inaugurated by Dr. Prabhat Hajela, Provost at Hamad Bin Khalifa University, in the presence of esteemed dignitaries including Vice-Chairman Dr. Mohan Thomas, Director Lukose K. Chacko, and Management Representative Chindhu Antony. Accompanied by the school's Senior Leadership Team, the dignitaries toured the exhibition, appreciating the creativity and effort displayed by the young minds.

Principal Dr. Anand R. Nair welcomed Dr Hajela and stated that he was the best person for the students who were aspiring to do research for their graduation.

The words of Dr. Hajela inspired the students as he reminded the students that events like Amalgam was evidence of the fact that schools were not just about books, tests and classrooms, it was more about innovative thinking and exploring.