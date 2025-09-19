Kuwait Premier Congratulates Saint Kitts On The Independence Day
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Sept 19 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Ahmad Abdullah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah has sent a cable of congratulations to Governor-General of Saint Kitts and Nevis Marcella Liburd on her country's Independence Day. (end)
