Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Kuwait Premier Congratulates Saint Kitts On The Independence Day

Kuwait Premier Congratulates Saint Kitts On The Independence Day


2025-09-19 03:06:24
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Sept 19 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Ahmad Abdullah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah has sent a cable of congratulations to Governor-General of Saint Kitts and Nevis Marcella Liburd on her country's Independence Day. (end)
rk


MENAFN19092025000071011013ID1110083444

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search