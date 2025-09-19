Al Khulaifi And OPCW Director-General Discuss Bilateral Cooperation, Syrian Issues

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

The Hague: Minister of State at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs H E Dr. Mohammed bin Abdulaziz Al Khulaifi met yesterday in The Hague with Director-General of the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) H E Fernando Arias.

During the meeting, cooperation between Qatar and the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) was reviewed, as well as ways to enhance joint coordination on issues related to disarmament and regional and international security.

The two sides discussed developments in the Syrian file, stressing the importance of the international community's commitment to relevant international treaties and agreements. They also emphasized the organization's role in ensuring the effective implementation of the Chemical Weapons Convention.

During the meeting, the OPCW Director-General praised the State of Qatar's role in representing the interests of the Syrian Arab Republic within the organization, its support for international efforts aimed at achieving security and stability at the regional and international levels, and its commitment to the principles of international law.