Lavrov says Trump is under pressure to resolve Russian-Ukrainian conflict
(MENAFN) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has claimed that U.S. President Donald Trump is under “improper pressure” from European Union and NATO leaders, urging him to take a tougher stance on the war in Ukraine.
Lavrov's comments came after Trump announced plans to provide Ukraine with advanced weaponry, with the costs reportedly to be covered by European NATO members. Trump also issued a 50-day ultimatum to Moscow, warning of expanded economic sanctions unless progress is made in ending the conflict.
“Clearly, [Trump] is under enormous – improper, I would say – pressure by the European Union and current NATO leaders,” Lavrov stated during a press briefing following a Shanghai Cooperation Organization ministerial meeting in Tianjin, China.
He criticized the continued military support for Ukraine, noting that the government in Kiev continues to request weapons “at the mounting expense of Western taxpayers.”
Lavrov said this is not the first time Russia has faced ultimatums related to the conflict, which involve demands that challenge what Moscow views as its core strategic interests. He dismissed the threat of additional sanctions, claiming such measures often hurt European economies more than Russia’s.
“Trump clearly explained that Europe will be paying for all of that,” he added. “European economists and political experts who are objective acknowledge that this sanctions war is damaging the nations who initiated it. We are already dealing with an unprecedented number of sanctions, and I am certain we can handle more.”
Lavrov also reiterated Moscow’s position that NATO provoked the conflict by threatening Russian security through its activities in Ukraine. He accused the West of pursuing a long-standing strategy of containment against Russia, while ignoring repeated warnings from Moscow.
