Air Defense Forces Shot Down 198 Drones, 145 Drone Simulators Vanish From Radar

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the Ukrainian Air Force reported this on Telegram .

Starting at 8 p.m. on Tuesday, July 15, Russian troops attacked Ukraine with an Iskander-M ballistic missile from Crimea, as well as 400 Shahed-type strike UAVs and various types of drone simulators from the following directions: Shatalovo, Briansk, Kursk, Millerovo, Primorsko-Akhtarsk, and Chauda (Crimea), with about 255 of them being Shahed drones.

The main targets of the strikes were Kryvyi Rih, Kharkiv, and Vinnytsia.

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile forces, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Ukrainian Defense Forces.

According to preliminary data, as of 8:30 a.m. on Wednesday, July 16, air defense forces shot down 198 drones in the north, south, east, and center of the country.

In addition, 145 drone simulators were lost/suppressed by electronic warfare.

Due to shelling in Donetsk Region, 178 hectares of wheat burned down this year

Missile hits and 57 UAVs were recorded in 12 locations, with downed targets (debris) falling in two locations.

As reported by Ukrinform, the Russians struck Kryvyi Rih with a ballistic missile and 28 UAVs , injuring a 17-year-old boy, destroying an industrial enterprise, and leaving part of the city without power.

In Vinnytsia, eight people are in the hospital after a nighttime drone attack.