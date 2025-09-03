Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Tokyo Stocks End Wednesday Down

Tokyo Stocks End Wednesday Down


2025-09-03 04:10:25
(MENAFN) Tokyo’s stock market stumbled on Wednesday, ending the previous day’s rally amid persistent weakness in technology and financial sectors.

The Nikkei 225 index, Japan’s key benchmark, closed at 41,938.89, tumbling 371.60 points or 0.88 percent from Tuesday’s finish.

From the opening bell, semiconductor-linked stocks like Tokyo Electron and SoftBank Group faced heavy selling pressure. This followed a decline in U.S. tech shares overnight, triggered by rising U.S. Treasury yields that stoked fears over stock valuations.

The Nikkei’s losses deepened to over 440 points during afternoon trading before bargain hunters emerged, helping to slow the slide.

Banking stocks also suffered significant declines, with Mitsubishi UFJ and other major lenders experiencing sharp drops.

The broader Topix index fell 32.99 points, or 1.07 percent, closing at 3,048.89.

On the Tokyo Stock Exchange Prime Market, 832 issues fell, 740 advanced, and 47 remained unchanged.

MENAFN03092025000045017169ID1110010362

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search