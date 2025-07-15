UAE Construction Equipment Market Sale To Reach 30.19K Units By 2030, Backed By Green Tech, Mega Projects & 5.78% CAGR Growth From 2024 Arizton

MENAFN - GetNews)



"UAE Construction Equipment Market Research Report by Arizton"The Industry Analysis Report Provides Market Trends, Drivers, Opportunities, Competitive Outlook, Market Size, Sales, and Growth Forecast for 2025-2030

According to Arizton's latest research, the UAE construction equipment market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.78% from 2024 to 2030, reaching 30.19 thousand units by 2030. This growth is fueled by massive government-led infrastructure investments, a booming real estate sector, and a sharp pivot toward electrification and sustainable construction technologies.

In Q1 2025 alone, Dubai's residential real estate market recorded over 42,000 transactions, a 23.1% YoY rise, highlighting continued demand for residential, transport, and utility infrastructure, all of which rely heavily on construction equipment.

Looking for More Information? Click:

Report Scope:

MARKET SIZE- VOLUME (2030): 30.19 Thousand Units

MARKET SIZE- VOLUME (2024): 21.55 Thousand Units

CAGR- VOLUME (2024-2030): 5.78%

MARKET SIZE- REVENUE (2030): USD 2.13 Billion

HISTORIC YEAR: 2021-2023

BASE YEAR: 2024

FORECAST YEAR: 2025-2030

EQUIPMENT TYPE: Earthmoving Equipment, Road Construction Equipment, Material Handling Equipment, and Other Equipment

END-USERS: Construction, Mining, Manufacturing, and Others

Middle East Construction Equipment Market Accelerates Toward Electrification and Sustainability

The Middle East is steadily transitioning toward electric and hydrogen-powered construction equipment, driven by national sustainability goals and the urgent need to diversify from fossil fuels. The UAE is leading this transformation through an ongoing construction boom and progressive policy frameworks like We the UAE 2031 and updated National Building Regulations.

Construction equipment manufacturers are responding with increased investments and product innovation. Volvo Construction Equipment recently introduced the L120 Electric, a fully battery-powered wheel loader, marking its Middle East debut. The model underwent extensive regional testing in partnership with Al-Futtaim Auto & Machinery Company (Famco) to ensure climate and operational adaptability.

Adding to this momentum, Niftylift unveiled its HR15 H2E and HR17 H2E hydrogen-electric boom lifts in April 2025. These machines, powered by hydrogen fuel cells, enable zero-emission operations,ideal for urban and indoor construction projects with strict environmental compliance. To support its growing customer base, Niftylift is also establishing a new regional office in Dubai.

Key Market Highlights: UAE Construction Equipment Outlook



Earthmoving equipment led the UAE construction equipment market in 2024, driven by strong public infrastructure investments. Excavators held the largest share within this segment.

Material handling equipment demand is rising, supported by port expansions and logistics infrastructure. In March 2025, KEZAD Group and Metal Park launched Phase 1 of a new Storage Hub, expected to boost forklift demand.

Road construction equipment is also gaining traction, projected to reach USD 135 million by 2030, fueled by projects like Dubai's USD 4.3 billion Main Roads Development Plan (2024–2027).

Residential construction surged in 2024, supported by government housing schemes such as the Sheikh Zayed Housing Program announced in February 2025. Tourism and hospitality sector growth continues to drive demand for construction equipment, with over 11,300 hotel rooms set to open in Dubai by 2027, including 4,620 in 2025 alone.

UAE's Infrastructure Investment Boom Signals Strong Demand for Construction Equipment

The UAE is entering a transformative phase in 2025, with major public infrastructure and multi-use facility projects aligned with national goals such as Strategic Vision 2031 and Net Zero 2050. As the nation accelerates its shift toward a diversified, oil-free economy, large-scale developments, particularly in Dubai and Abu Dhabi, are driving heightened demand for construction equipment.

Mega projects like Dubai South and Yas Island are being fueled by rising population needs for residential, transportation, and utility services. At the same time, the federal government has allocated over AED 27 billion ($7.4 billion) to upgrade healthcare and education infrastructure, its most ambitious investment to date. To expedite delivery, the UAE is increasingly leveraging public-private partnerships (PPP), creating strong growth prospects for construction equipment suppliers and technology providers in the region.

UAE Construction Equipment Market Heats Up as Global OEMs Deepen Regional Investment

The UAE's construction equipment market is becoming increasingly competitive, driven by a national infrastructure surge aligned with Vision 2031 and Net Zero 2050 targets. Global OEMs such as Caterpillar, Komatsu, Volvo CE, Hitachi Construction Machinery, and SANY continue to hold substantial market share, offering a broad range of machinery suited to both urban development and mega projects.

Manufacturers are strengthening their presence through strategic partnerships, innovation, and product rollouts tailored for local needs. Komatsu, for instance, is expanding its regional operations while pushing AI-integrated and sustainable equipment solutions, reflecting a wider market shift toward smart construction.

Meanwhile, specialized equipment providers are actively supporting landmark projects, especially in Dubai and Abu Dhabi, where large-scale developments and logistics investments are fueling demand for cranes, loaders, and material handling machines. As infrastructure pipelines grow, the UAE is positioning itself as a key hub for next-generation construction technologies in the Middle East.

Key Vendors



Caterpillar

Komatsu

Volvo Construction Equipment

Hitachi Construction Machinery

Liebherr

SANY

Xuzhou Construction Machinery Group Co., Ltd. (XCMG)

JCB

Kobelco Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science & Technology Co., Ltd.

Other Prominent Vendors



Bobcat

CNH Industrial

HD Hyundai Construction Equipment

Liugong Machinery Co., Ltd.

DEVELON

Tadano Ltd.

Terex Corporation

Manitou

BOMAG GmbH

KATO WORKS CO., LTD.

AUSA

Wacker Neuson SE

JLG Industries

Toyota Material Handling

The Manitowoc Company, Inc. AMMANN

Distributor Profiles



Abdulla Saeedi General Trading LLC

Kanoo Machinery

Al-Futtaim Auto & Machinery Company (FAMCO)

M.H. Al Mahroos

Al Marwan Heavy Machinery Galadari Trucks & Heavy Equipments

Market Segmentation & Forecast

Segmentation by Type

Earthmoving Equipment



Excavator

Backhoe Loaders

Wheeled Loaders Other Earthmoving Equipment (Other loaders, Bulldozers, Trenchers, Motor Graders)

Road Construction Equipment



Road Rollers Asphalt Pavers

Material Handling Equipment



Crane

Forklift & Telescopic Handlers Aerial Platforms (Articulated Boom Lifts, Telescopic Boom lifts, Scissor lifts)

Other Construction Equipment



Dumper

Tipper

Concrete Mixer Concrete Pump Truck

Segmentation by End Users



Construction

Mining

Manufacturing Others (Power Generation, Utilities, Municipal Corporations, Oil & Gas, Cargo Handling, Power Generation Plants, Waste Management)

Other Related Reports that Might be of Your Business Requirement

UAE Elevator and Escalator Market - Size & Growth Forecast 2025-2030

UAE Crawler Excavator Market - Strategic Assessment & Forecast 2024-2029

What Key Findings Will Our Research Analysis Reveal?



How big is the UAE construction equipment market?

What is the growth rate of the UAE construction equipment market?

Which are the major distributor companies in the UAE construction equipment market?

Who are the key players in the UAE construction equipment market? What are the trends in the UAE construction equipment market?

Why Arizton?

100% Customer Satisfaction

24x7 availability – we are always there when you need us

200+ Fortune 500 Companies trust Arizton's report

80% of our reports are exclusive and first in the industry

100% more data and analysis

1500+ reports published till date

Post-Purchase Benefit



1hr of free analyst discussion 10% off on customization

About Us:

Arizton Advisory and Intelligence is an innovative and quality-driven firm that offers cutting-edge research solutions to clients worldwide. We excel in providing comprehensive market intelligence reports and advisory and consulting services.

We offer comprehensive market research reports on consumer goods & retail technology, automotive and mobility, smart tech, healthcare, life sciences, industrial machinery, chemicals, materials, I.T. and media, logistics, and packaging. These reports contain detailed industry analysis, market size, share, growth drivers, and trend forecasts.

Arizton comprises a team of exuberant and well-experienced analysts who have mastered generating incisive reports. Our specialist analysts possess exemplary skills in market research. We train our team in advanced research practices, techniques, and ethics to outperform in fabricating impregnable research reports.