Methanol Market Recent Trends, Future Growth, Industry Analysis, Forecasts Research, Top Manufacturers And Outlook 2030

The global methanol market is projected to grow from USD 45.56 billion in 2025 to USD 55.80 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 4.1% during the forecast period. This market research report provides access to critical information such as methanol market growth drivers, market growth restraints, current market trends, the market's economic and financial structure, and other key market details. The global methanol industry is expanding rapidly, driven by two key factors. Firstly, methanol consumption is driven by an increasing desire for cleaner alternative fuels, particularly as a gasoline mix and shipping fuel, because it is less polluting than traditional fuels. The other is the utility of methanol as a chemical feedstock, which drives its consumption in the construction, automotive, and electronics industries to produce formaldehyde, acetic acid, and other derivatives. Cleaner energy sector policies by the government also drive the shift towards methanol-based consumption. Another driver is that new technologies for producing methanol, including methanol from renewable energy, are making its market more appealing. All these drivers place methanol at the nexus of the shift towards a cleaner economy.

Coal is expected to grow at the highest rate in the methanol market, by feedstock, from 2025 to 2030

The coal segment is experiencing the most rapid development in the feedstock market. The high prices and limited natural gas reserves in certain regions are prompting numerous countries to transition to coal feedstock. To produce methanol from coal, it is combined with air separator O2 and subsequently subjected to coal gasification to produce crude syngas. The production of methanol from coal as a feedstock is a process that can result in a significant amount of greenhouse gas emissions. Recent years have seen a growing emphasis on using environmentally favorable and cleaner feedstocks in methanol production to reduce the environmental impact.

By derivative, the MTO/MTP segment accounted for the fastest-growing share of the methanol market from 2025 to 2030

The derivative market's MTO/MTP segment is experiencing rapid growth. Due to the increasing demand for olefins in the petrochemical industry, the increase in MTO/CTO facilities in China to produce olefins through methanol is the cause of the growth. The MTO and MTP processes have garnered significant attention from the chemical industry due to their potential to produce olefins from non-petroleum feedstocks, such as methanol. The increasing demand for methanol is primarily due to its use in the automotive and construction end-use industries.

By end-use industry, the solvents segment will register the highest CAGR in the methanol market from 2025 to 2030

The fastest-growing end-use industry sector is the solvent market. This growth is due to the demand from various end-use industries. Methanol is used as a lab solvent and is beneficial for HPLC, UV/VIS spectroscopy, and LC-MS because it has a low UV cutoff wavelength. Methanol is often used as a solvent in various industrial processes involving the manufacture of electronics, drugs, and chemicals. It is beneficial for cleansing, degreasing, and extracting products due to its ability to dissolve diverse organic compounds, such as oils, resins, polymers, dyes, and dye molecules. The solvent nature of methanol is advantageous in developing paints and coatings, printing inks, and cleansing agents.

Asia Pacific is the largest region in the methanol market

The Asia Pacific accounts for the largest share of the methanol market. The rising demand for methanol is due to the rapidly growing consumption of methanol in several end-use sectors across China, Japan, India, South Korea, and Australia. Methanol's use as a substitute fuel has attracted interest in the Asia Pacific, especially the transportation and power generation sectors. The rising demand for methanol, emission control, and other favorable policies have led to innovation and development, making it a strong global chemical hub. China, Indonesia, Malaysia, and India are prominent markets in this region.

Methanex Corporation (Canada), Valenz (Switzerland), SABIC (Saudi Arabia), Yankuang Energy Group Company Limited (China), and Zagros Petrochemical Company (ZPC) (Iran) are the leading methanol manufacturers globally.

Methanex Corporation (Canada)

Methanex Corporation, headquartered in Vancouver, is a global leader in methanol production and supply, with an annual capacity of over 7 million tonnes. It runs vertically integrated plants in North America, South America, New Zealand, Egypt, and Trinidad and Tobago. Methanex owns an integrated shipping and supply chain firm, Waterfront Shipping, with a flexible global supply. Owning around 12–14% of the global methanol capacity, Methanex plays a vital role in shaping the direction of the market. Methanex is supplementing production capacity through its Geismar 3 project and working on low-carbon methanol projects. Methanex faces threats from disruptions to the natural gas supply, commodity price fluctuations, and rising competition.

Valenz (Switzerland)

Valenz is a Swiss-headquartered joint venture founded in 2018 by SCC, Proman, and HELM AG, with additional offices in Singapore and Houston. The company is a global marketer and distributor of methanol, employing Proman's volume production capacity of well over 10 million metric tons per year. Proman generates methanol and other gas-derived compounds used in industrial and consumer applications. HELM AG enhances Valenz's global distribution and marketing capabilities, enabling the company to negotiate complex supply chains and enter new markets. Valenz does not produce methanol directly. The organization targets major markets such as the Asia Pacific, Europe, and North America, serving as a liaison between producers and customers.

SABIC (Saudi Arabia)

The Saudi Basic Industries Corporation (SABIC) holds a dominant role in the global methanol market, mainly through its IBN SINA joint venture at Jubail, with a production of more than 2.5 million metric tons yearly. Methanol is a vital feedstock in SABIC's petrochemical value chain, mainly used to produce formaldehyde and MTBE. The company relies on competitively priced Saudi Arabian natural gas to maintain its global cost leadership, which is bolstered by huge methanol exports to Europe and Asia. SABIC's methanol business is highly integrated with the group's manufacturing system, serving domestic and international markets. SABIC's investment strategies have been profitable consistently, and methanol has been a stable business during petrochemical volatility periods. Additionally, SABIC is always on the lookout for low-emission production technology, and methanol production has become part of its green agenda. SABIC's venture into the methanol business is evidence of the significance of this business in Saudi Arabia's overall industrial development and export diversification program.

