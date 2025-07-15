Introducing Model Catalog: One Place To Govern Every LLM An Organization Uses







Platform teams are facing model sprawl: dozens of teams experimenting with LLMs, hundreds of models in use, and no clean way to manage cost, access, or risk.

That's why we're launching Model Catalog - a single control layer to manage access to 1,600+ LLMs across your org. Finally, platform teams get the visibility, governance, and control they've been asking for.

Built for scale and control, Model Catalog enables teams to experiment, deploy, and scale with the right models, without introducing operational overhead or compromising on governance.

Why did we build this

Today, platform teams often face two extremes: - either give teams unrestricted model access, risking budget overruns and compliance issues, - or impose rigid controls that require constant manual oversight, slowing down innovation.

Model Catalog eliminates that trade-off.

What you can do with the Model Catalog

. Integrate once, share everywhere – Create org-wide LLM integrations inherited by selected teams

. Lock down access – Set granular controls on who can use which models

. Stay on budget – Enforce cost and rate limits per workspace

. Make models discoverable – Let teams self-serve from a curated list, without needing to ask

. Monitor everything – See usage across all teams from one place

All of this from a single control layer, with no need to enforce policies manually or duplicate configurations across workspaces.

Workspaces also now get clear visibility into which models they can use, improving discoverability and reducing time spent on manual coordination.

Built for enterprise teams

“This is the cleanest way we've seen to manage AI model access at scale. We can expose multiple instances, let teams control their own configs, and still keep things centralized. Model Catalog brings clarity to the mess.” - AI Lead, Fortune 500 Pharma Company

With Model Catalog, enterprises get fine-grained governance and cost control for all AI model usage, something traditional model management platforms don't offer. It is purpose-built for platform teams managing multi-team, high-scale deployments.

Now available

Model Catalog is now live and actively used by leading platform teams! To see it in action, try it yourself or book a demo with our team.

