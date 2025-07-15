Exclusive New Product Now Available At Shop Home Med
Shop Home Med announces the launch of the SMILEZTM Pediatric Wheelchair, a thoughtfully designed mobility solution created just for kids.We created SMILEZ to bring joy and independence to children who rely on mobility aids. Every detail - from the padded seating to the fun color options - was crafted with kids and caregivers in mind.” - Ezrie Myers, COO of Shop Home MedBROOKLYN, NY, UNITED STATES, July 15, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Shop Home Med has announced the launch of the SMILEZ TM Pediatric Wheelchair , a new mobility solution designed specifically for children. Available in several colors, the wheelchair focuses on comfort, safety, and ease of use for both children and parents.
SMILEZTM features a foldable frame, padded seating, adjustable footrests, and anti-tip rear wheels. The design takes into account the needs of growing children, while remaining lightweight and easy to transport.
This launch is part of Shop Home Med's broader effort to expand its pediatric durable medical equipment offerings. The company's goal is to improve access to appropriately designed mobility aids for children and families.
The SMILEZTM wheelchair is now available exclusively at Shop Home Med. FSA/HSA payment is accepted.
