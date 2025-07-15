AEYE Health And Ford Medical Partner To Bring Fully Autonomous, Reimbursable AI Diabetic Eye Exam Screening Solutions To Pharmacies

AEYE Health and Ford Medical

NEW YORK, July 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- AEYE Health, a leader in AI-powered retinal diagnostics, announces its strategic partnership with Ford Medical, a healthcare distributor dedicated to supporting non-acute care providers. The collaboration will bring AEYE's fully autonomous diabetic eye exam screening solutions to pharmacies and non-acute centers nationwide - making early detection of diabetic retinopathy easier, on-the-spot and more widely accessible for patients.

With diabetes rates on the rise, pharmacies have become vital access points for retinal screening. Diabetic retinopathy is the leading cause of blindness among the working-age population - yet it is preventable in the vast majority of cases. Unfortunately, most diabetic patients are not screened annually, as recommended by clinical guidelines. AEYE-DS, AEYE Health's AI-driven technology, enables point-of-care screening for patients who may not regularly see an eye specialist - enhancing care outreach, expanding pharmacy services, and creating new revenue opportunities. AEYE-DS is the first and only FDA-cleared AI solution compatible with a portable camera, making retinal screening truly feasible in a pharmacy setting.

Through this partnership, Ford Medical will distribute AEYE Health's FDA-cleared AI screening solutions, enabling pharmacies and non-acute centers to offer an in-house, non-invasive eye exam that delivers immediate diagnostic results without the need for a specialist. The solution closes care gaps and is fully reimbursable under an existing CPT code, empowering point-of-care providers to prevent vision loss.

"We're excited to collaborate with Ford Medical to bring AEYE-DS into pharmacies and non-acute centers - a strategic step toward making diabetic eye exams more accessible than ever," said Zack Dvey-Aharon, Ph.D., CEO & Co-Founder of AEYE Health. "By integrating fully autonomous AI into everyday care settings, we're making it much easier to detect disease early and prevent blindness for millions at risk."

"This partnership with AEYE Health represents a major step forward in making AI-driven diagnostics more accessible," said Scott Greenberg, Vice President of Sales at Ford Medical. "We're giving non-acute providers the ability to deliver real clinical value through early detection - keeping patients healthier and helping providers grow their impact and their business."

AEYE Health and Ford Medical to Exhibit at ThoughtSpot 2025

AEYE Health and Ford Medical will be showcasing AEYE-DS, the first FDA-cleared, fully autonomous AI diagnostic system for portable diabetic eye screening, at ThoughtSpot 2025 , taking place July 16–19, 2025 , at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas, NV . Hosted by Good Neighbor Pharmacy (GNP) and Cencora, ThoughtSpot is the premier annual event for independent pharmacies, attracting pharmacy owners, clinicians, managers and industry leaders focused on innovative solutions that drive growth and boost clinical efficiency.

As part of the event's mock pharmacy experience, attendees will have the opportunity to see firsthand how AEYE-DS enables on-the-spot diabetic eye exams with no dilation and delivers accurate AI results in just one minute. The solution requires just one image per eye, using either a portable or tabletop fundus camera, making it a seamless addition to pharmacy workflows and other non-acute care settings. This innovative technology helps pharmacies expand their service offerings while enhancing patient care.

Learn more about ThoughtSpot at:

About AEYE Health

AEYE Health is a digital health company that provides fully autonomous, AI-based diagnostic screening solutions for retinal imaging with best-in-class clinical results and superior usability. The company aims to make diagnostic screening practical, accurate, and accessible. AEYE Health enables point-of-care screening to ensure people with diabetes receive timely exams for diabetic retinopathy. AEYE-DS is the only FDA-cleared autonomous AI for diabetic retinopathy that requires just one image per eye and is the only approved AI for a portable camera.

About Ford Medical

Ford Medical is a healthcare distribution partner dedicated to helping non-acute providers thrive. The company delivers premium medical supplies and consumer health products with precision - supporting non-acute providers in improving margins, streamlining operations, and delivering greater value to their communities. Ford Medical bridges the gap between manufacturers and care providers, bringing smarter, more profitable tools directly to the front lines of care.

