Sunrock Industries Partners With Lithos Carbon To Launch North Carolina's First Enhanced Rock Weathering Carbon Capture Project

MENAFN - PR Newswire) "Partnering with Sunrock Industries has accelerated our deployment of high-quality, community-driven carbon removal across North Carolina," said Mary Yap, Co-Founder & CEO of Lithos Carbon. "Sunrock's deep local roots, strong community ties, and family-owned ethos helped bring this project to life, delivering real benefits to the land. Their commitment to sustainability and quality is evident at every step, and we're proud to partner in bringing coastal capital inland to support North Carolina's farmers, restore soils, and clean the air."

This marks the first deployment of the technology in the state, positioning North Carolina at the forefront of innovative and globally meaningful climate solutions. Basalt fines-finely crushed material produced during Sunrock's quarrying operations-contain minerals that naturally absorb and sequester carbon dioxide. When spread across farmland, the rock particles interact with moisture and atmospheric carbon to initiate mineral weathering-an accelerated version of a natural process the Earth has used for billions of years to manage carbon levels.

"Our Butner quarry is the only pure basalt quarry that is rail-served from Manassas, Virginia, all the way to the Gulf of Mexico," said Alex Culpepper, VP of Corporate Business Development at Sunrock Industries. "What began as an exploration two years ago has evolved into an exciting climate solution that also creates economic opportunities for local farmers. The basalt produced here is rich in minerals ideal for carbon sequestration and provides valuable nutrients for agriculture. This project is a win for the climate, a win for farmers, and a win for North Carolina."

For farmers, the benefits extend beyond carbon capture revenue. The basalt fines from Butner Quarry contain significant quantities of essential crop nutrients, including phosphorus, and various micronutrients like zinc, iron, and boron. The material, which looks and feels similar to agricultural limestone, can be applied using standard spreading equipment and provides a slow-release source of nutrients that promotes soil regeneration and enhances crop performance.

"What makes this partnership particularly exciting is that we're turning what was once considered excess quarry material into a powerful tool for climate action," Culpepper said. "The first trucks of Butner rock fines began delivering to local properties in late October 2022, initiating carbon dioxide removal immediately. With growing demand for permanent carbon removal, we see this as a scalable new use for our high-quality basalt."

The Sunrock-Lithos partnership demonstrates how traditional industries can play a significant role in developing climate solutions while creating new value streams. As enhanced rock weathering technology gains momentum, the Butner Quarry is positioned to become a crucial supplier for carbon removal projects throughout the region.

About Sunrock Industries

Sunrock Industries is a family-owned construction materials company based in Raleigh, North Carolina, with over 75 years of experience as a vertically integrated supplier. They offer customers a one-stop shopping experience by producing aggregates, recycled aggregates, hot mix asphalt, and ready mixed concrete at quarries and production facilities in the Raleigh-Durham metro area, in addition to providing a full line of contracting services. Environmental stewardship is central to Sunrock's mission. The company strives to be the preferred supplier and employer in the construction materials industry-and a responsible neighbor in the communities it serves. To learn more, visit chathambuildingmaterials .

SOURCE Sunrock Industries