Kroger Recognized As A Best Place To Work For Disability Inclusion For Sixth Consecutive Year

The Disability Equality Index is an objective, reflective, forward-thinking and confidential disability rating tool designed to assist business in advancing inclusion practices. It measures performance across six key areas, including Culture & Leadership, Enterprise-Wide Access, Employment Practices, Community Engagement, Supplier Inclusion, and Responsible Procurement. Companies earning a top score are recognized as a "Best Place to Work for Disability Inclusion."

"Kroger has created a space for every associate to feel included and empowered to be their authentic self," said Lucy Markovich, Our Abilities Associate Resource Group co-chair and Kroger Technology & Digital product manager. "If you're looking for a workplace where your voice matters and your contributions are valued, we encourage you to join us and help Feed the Human Spirit at Kroger."

The Disability Equality Index is a joint initiative of Disability:IN and the American Association of People with Disabilities (AAPD) and is acknowledged as the most comprehensive disability inclusion assessment tool. It is designed to help companies build a roadmap of measurable, tangible actions they can take to achieve disability inclusion.

The Kroger Co. has been honored by Handshake for excellence in early career hiring , named a best workplace for diverse professionals by Mogul , earned recognition from Newsweek as One of America's Greatest Workplaces for Diversity , named One of America's Most Trustworthy Companies by Newsweek and ranked among Computerworld's Top 100 best places to work in IT.

About Kroger

At The Kroger Co. (NYSE: KR ), we are dedicated to our Purpose: To Feed the Human SpiritTM. We are, across our family of companies more than 400,000 associates who serve over 11 million customers daily through an eCommerce experience and retail food stores under a variety of banner names , serving America through food inspiration and uplift, and creating #ZeroHungerZeroWaste communities. To learn more about us, visit our newsroom and investor relations site.

About the Disability Index®

The Disability Index® is the leading independent, third-party resource for the annual, confidential benchmarking of disability inclusion policies and programs in business. Now trusted by over 70% of the Fortune 100 and nearly half of the Fortune 500, the tool helps companies determine data-driven actions that can achieve tangible business impact.

For 2025, participation and scored benchmarks are open to companies operating in Brazil, Canada, Germany, India, Japan, the Philippines, The United States and the United Kingdom.

About Disability:IN

Disability:IN is the leading nonprofit resource for business disability inclusion worldwide. With the world's leading companies as partners, Disability:IN drives progress through initiatives, tools, and expertise that deliver long-term business impact.

