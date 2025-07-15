Sorcero Acquires Axiom Health To Bring Together AI-Driven Insights Across Life Sciences And Medical Device Markets

Company announces launch of Sorcero MedTech

WASHINGTON, July 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Sorcero , a leader in AI-powered analytics for life sciences companies, today announced its acquisition of Axiom Health, a real-world data platform focused on the medical technology industry. The Axiom Health platform becomes Sorcero MedTech, enabling the Sorcero Intelligence Platform to become the first unified AI platform for both pharmaceutical and medical device organizations, addressing the growing demand for real-time insights across healthcare.

By integrating the former Axiom Health MedTech industry data lake with The Sorcero Intelligence Platform, Sorcero will now provide life sciences organizations with broader visibility into new market opportunities and improved patient outcomes.

"The integration of pharmaceutical and medical device data unlocks critical insights that have been siloed for too long," said Dipanwita Das, CEO of Sorcero. "For the first time, life sciences teams can see the complete patient journey across drugs and devices to understand treatment pathways holistically and make informed decisions about product development and commercialization. This unified view will accelerate innovation and deliver better patient outcomes."

Sorcero's acquisition also extends its reach into the global MedTech market, which is valued at $595 billion, according to Medical Product Outsourcing . Now, with the industry's first medical and commercial intelligence platform across drugs and devices, Sorcero strengthens its position as the vendor of choice for life sciences companies. The enhanced platform enables:



Cross-vertical analysis spanning pharma, medical device, and stakeholder data

Rapid AI-powered insights on product development and commercialization

Complete understanding of the patient journey

Stakeholder micro-targeting to understand exactly why, how, and when their product is being used, across medical devices and pharmaceutical portfolios Enhanced market intelligence for targeted decision-making and commercial strategy

"By combining Axiom Health's market-leading medtech data with Sorcero's AI platform, we can now provide a single source of truth delivering unified device and drug insights for medical and commercial teams." said A. Krishna, Founder and President of Axiom Health, who now becomes Senior Vice President of MedTech at Sorcero. "I look forward to enabling our MedTech customers to personalize engagement and drive measurable impact with physicians and KOLs, powered by Sorcero's global data across stakeholders, scientific sentiment, and deeper insights into unmet patient needs."

The transaction was supported by a new investment from First Trust Capital Partners, LLC and other Axiom investors.

"We believe this strategic combination creates a differentiated platform positioned at the intersection of AI innovation and healthcare delivery," said Jon Phillips, First Trust Capital Partners Managing Director. "The integration of medical device commercial intelligence with Sorcero's established pharmaceutical analytics platform addresses a critical market need while opening significant growth opportunities in the expanding life sciences AI market. We're excited to support this transformation that we believe will help reshape how the industry leverages data to improve patient care."

About Sorcero

Sorcero is a leading provider of AI-powered solutions for the life sciences industry, dedicated to improving patient outcomes through innovative technology. By combining advanced natural language processing with domain-specific expertise, Sorcero develops tools that transform how healthcare and pharmaceutical professionals access and utilize critical information. The company's innovation has been recognized by over a dozen awards, including Google Business Applications Partner of the Year for Healthcare & Life Sciences in 2025, and six foundational medical AI patents. Learn more at: .

SOURCE Sorcero

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED