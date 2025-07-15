Opentable Launches Gen-AI Powered Concierge To Arm Diners With Instant Insights For Its 60,000+ Global Restaurants

MENAFN - PR Newswire) From helping diners figure out how to get to a restaurant, to suggesting what to order and offering a sense of what to expect from the overall experience – including guidance for dietary preferences or restrictions – Concierge works like a helpful, in-the-know friend who's done all the homework. The assistant is embedded within each restaurant profile, and in the future, will be able to book reservations on behalf of a diner.

Concierge helps solve a real need for diners and restaurants alike. With just a few prompts, diners can move from uncertainty to confident decision-making, which for restaurants could mean a better chance of capturing the booking. According to new consumer research conducted by OpenTable:1



54% of Americans research a restaurant before booking, and those that do spend around 21 minutes doing so. That's lost time in their days they can't get back.

27% of Americans have decided to not book a restaurant because finding the right information online was too difficult, while 17% decided not to book because they couldn't find the details they needed and didn't want to call the restaurant. That's revenue lost to the restaurant. Diners look to contact restaurants for more information on opening hours (46%), to know more about menu items (39%) and to find out the address (22%). Answering these questions easily via Concierge, in the same place where booking happens, frees up time for both diners and restaurants.

"Today's diners are extremely savvy, and oftentimes they want to know exactly what to order and whether specific needs can be met before they ever step through the door. Concierge makes that effortless." said Sagar Mehta, CTO of OpenTable. "For restaurants, this may help turn browsers into bookers and alleviate the amount of time spent fielding questions that diners can now answer on their own."

Concierge is powered by OpenTable's comprehensive restaurant data from menus, reviews and descriptions, plus Perplexity and OpenAI APIs. For more information and to see a demo, visit OpenTable's blog .

The launch of Concierge underscores OpenTable's deepened commitment to AI-powered innovation through strategic partnerships, integrations, and proprietary tools. These include integrations and collaborations with OpenAI for its Operator research preview, Microsoft's Copilot, Amazon's Alexa+ and Perplexity to help diners discover restaurants through natural language prompts and confidently make reservations. To help restaurants answer every diner call 24/7, OpenTable partners with leading voice AI platforms Slang AI and PolyAI, and deploys autonomous agents via Salesforce Agentforce to enhance customer service for both restaurants and diners.

"For restaurants, OpenTable's commitment to AI can help fill seats and drive meaningful efficiencies for routine tasks; for diners, AI meets them where they are, whether researching or booking, and making the overall experience much more frictionless," Mehta concludes.

For more information, see OpenTable's Integrations Page.

1 Survey Methodology

An online survey was conducted by PureSpectrum among 1,500 US consumers. Minimum quotas have been applied to major cities. Fieldwork took place between May 12 - May 16, 2025. Data has been collected adhering to MRS (Market Research Society) and ESOMAR guidelines to ensure ethical and accurate data collection.

