Bowl Half Full: Icelandic Provisions Unveils 2025 Survey On What Makes A Good Day

Surveying 5,000 Americans equally distributed across all 50 states, the 2025 report finds that the average American enjoys 252 good days a year (which is nearly 5 out of 7 days), but those in Florida experience 276. Other above-average states include Delaware, Georgia, Hawaii, Idaho, and Oregon, while Connecticut, Kentucky, and Vermont reported the fewest.

Most Americans can typically tell whether they'll have a good day by 8:30 a.m., which is often after breakfast and right before the bell rings or when they have to show up for their 9-5.

"This year's report reminds us that optimism is more than a mindset - it's a daily practice," said Mark Alexander, CEO of Icelandic Provisions. "We set out to explore how optimism has shifted over the past year and how it shapes Americans' ability to have a good day. As Icelandic tradition suggests, optimism isn't just something you feel - it's something you do. At its core, it means setting yourself up for success, especially in health and nutrition."

Food as a Foundation for Optimism

Americans who have the most good days per year were also found to be some of the most likely to eat high-protein foods such as yogurt, skyr, chicken and eggs on a typical day.

Top responses for what makes a well-nourished day include:



High-protein foods (47%)

Low sugar intake (31%) Nutrient-rich meals (28%)

"The data shows that nutrition isn't just about physical health - it's a major player in how we feel emotionally," added Marissa Karp, registered dietitian, founder of MPM Nutrition, and nutrition consultant to Icelandic Provisions. "Nutrient-rich foods packed with vitamins, minerals, and protein-like skyr-can give you the steady energy and balance you need to start a good day off strong and keep it going."

Beyond nutrition, flavor additionally plays a powerful role in elevating mood - with berry (24%), caramel (25%), vanilla (30%), banana (34%), chocolate (49%), and coffee (50%) being the top flavors that respondents savor to enhance their day.

Bringing even more joy to the dairy aisle, Icelandic Provisions adds banana and caramel to its skyr lineup-two of the most craved flavors for a better day. The skyr brand is introducing a new Salted Caramel & Banana Extra Creamy skyr, combining two flavors that respondents said help make their good days even better in one creamy, protein-rich cup to help turn any day into a good one.

The new flavor, with an SRP of $2.29, is available on shelves at your local grocery store starting mid-July.

The Anatomy of a Good Day

Nearly half of Americans (46%) have a good day ritual or routine to make a standard day feel special, and many people's good day routines are all about starting the morning on the right foot, sharing things like, "I always eat a high-protein breakfast and meditate as much as I can" and "I try to write a poem in the morning. If I get that right, I've accomplished something good."

Another respondent said, "I start [the day] with exercise, a good healthy breakfast and a great attitude," correlating with the survey findings that good days aren't necessarily defined by everything falling into place, but more so by healthy habits and an optimistic mindset.

Top contributors to a good day include:



Eating healthy food (36%)

Exercising (38%)

A positive outlook (51%)

Laughing at life's little things (50%) Quality time with family (50%)

The Takeaway: Optimism Is a Habit

While the national Optimism Index* has dipped slightly from 6.7 in 2024 to 6.5 in 2025, the majority of Americans still identify with a "bowl half full" mindset, with 86% of respondents choosing an optimistic outlook. The report reinforces that good days - and the optimism that fuels them - are often the result of simple, repeatable habits. Whether it's a walk in the sunshine, a nourishing meal, or a few moments of reflection, the road to a good day is built one small step at a time.

For more information on the Bowl Half Full report and access to registered dietitian-approved recipes and mood-boosting tips, please visit

The Bowl Half Full Survey

Talker Research surveyed 5,000 Americans (100 from each state); the survey was commissioned by Icelandic Provisions and administered and conducted online by Talker Research between May 16 and May 27, 2025.

The Optimism Barometer Index* finds an overall optimism rating based on respondents' answers to 10 metrics. These questions about feelings and perceptions are each evaluated on a simple pass/fail system, resulting in a score of 0 to 10 for each respondent; to reach the overall rating (for example, by state), scores were averaged together to provide a score of that state's optimism.

About Icelandic Provisions

Guided by our mission to strengthen bodies and minds through provisions rooted in the Nordic way of living and eating, Icelandic Provisions produces the only authentic skyr made using Certified Heirloom Skyr Cultures in North America. Our skyr, available in dairy and non-dairy flavors, is purposefully crafted using high-quality, natural ingredients and is rich in protein, not sugar. Icelandic Provisions was founded by Polaris Founders Capital in partnership with the oldest and largest dairy co-op in Iceland, MS Iceland Dairies. Under the mentorship of MS Iceland's Skyr Masters, Icelandic Provisions ensures every cup of Skyr is made the Icelandic way: Thick, creamy and delicious.

