AFU Shoots Down 178 Of 267 Drones Used By Russia In Evening Attack On Ukraine

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the Ukrainian Air Force shared this info on Telegram .

Since 4:30 p.m. on Monday, July 14, Russian invaders have attacked with 267 Shahed-type strike UAVs and various types of dummy drones from the following directions: Orel, Briansk, Kursk, Millerovo, Primorsko-Akhtarsk, as well as the temporarily occupied part of Donetsk Oblast (about 200 of them were Shahed-type drones).

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile forces, electronic warfare units, unmanned aerial vehicles, and mobile fire groups of the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

According to preliminary data, as of 13:00 on Tuesday, July 15, air defense forces shot down 178 drones in the north, south, east, and center of the country.

In addition, 66 drone simulators were lost/suppressed by electronic warfare.

There were 23 UAV hits recorded in 7 locations, with downed targets (debris) falling in 9 locations.

As reported by Ukrinform, on the night of July 15, a gymnasium, a high-rise building, and six private houses were damaged in Dnipro as a result of a strike by Russian UAVs

Photo: Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine