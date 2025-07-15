AFU Shoots Down 178 Of 267 Drones Used By Russia In Evening Attack On Ukraine
Since 4:30 p.m. on Monday, July 14, Russian invaders have attacked with 267 Shahed-type strike UAVs and various types of dummy drones from the following directions: Orel, Briansk, Kursk, Millerovo, Primorsko-Akhtarsk, as well as the temporarily occupied part of Donetsk Oblast (about 200 of them were Shahed-type drones).
The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile forces, electronic warfare units, unmanned aerial vehicles, and mobile fire groups of the Ukrainian Armed Forces.
According to preliminary data, as of 13:00 on Tuesday, July 15, air defense forces shot down 178 drones in the north, south, east, and center of the country.
In addition, 66 drone simulators were lost/suppressed by electronic warfare.Read also: Russian Shahed drones attack Chernihiv: Explosions reported in the city
There were 23 UAV hits recorded in 7 locations, with downed targets (debris) falling in 9 locations.
As reported by Ukrinform, on the night of July 15, a gymnasium, a high-rise building, and six private houses were damaged in Dnipro as a result of a strike by Russian UAVs
Photo: Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- No. 1 Defi Protocol On Aptos, Echo, Launches Token Generation Event
- Bitget Launches TACUSDT Perpetual Futures With Trading Bot Support
- Shheikh.Io Launches SHHEIKH Token Presale For Blockchain-Backed Real‐World Asset Investments
- PEPESCAPE Launches Crypto Presale, Combining Memecoin Culture With Decentralized Finance Ecosystem
- Gamesquare Schedules Conference Call To Review $100 Million Ethereum Treasury Strategy
- Novaex Launches With A Security-First Crypto Trading Platform Offering Deep Liquidity And Institutional-Grade Infrastructure
CommentsNo comment