Mobility City Of Southfield Provides Michigan Veterans Prompt Mobility Equipment Repairs By Certified Local Technicians

Mobility City is the premier provider of mobility equipment repairs, and rentals to mobility impaired persons.

Storefront Mobility City of Southfield located at 26732 Southfield Rd, Lathrup Village, MI 48076, TEL 248-234-5020

Technicians make house calls in branded vans equipped as a workshop on wheels.

Owner Kathy Griswold opened her first location in Detroit. The Southfield Rd location was opened because she saw the need in the Oakland, Macomb, and Livingston communities

Owner Kathy Griswold opened Mobility City Southfield to help veterans and seniors with mobility equipment repair services in local communities

SOUTHFIELD, MI, UNITED STATES, July 15, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Mobility City of Southfield MI , located in Lathrup Village MI, is proud to support Veterans across Southeast Michigan and the VA Healthcare System serving Michigan (VISN 10) by delivering fast, dependable repairs for wheelchairs, scooters, and other essential mobility equipment.Located at 26732 Southfield Road, Lathrup Village, MI 48076, Mobility City of Southfield serves Veterans, seniors, and individuals with disabilities throughout Oakland County and the greater Detroit metro area. The franchise is part of the national Mobility City network ensuring Veterans maintain their independence and quality of life with prompt service and expert care.“From Southfield to Detroit and surrounding communities, our mission is to help Veterans stay mobile and independent,” said Kathy Griswold, owner of Mobility City of Southfield.“We understand how critical reliable mobility equipment is to daily living, and our team is committed to delivering timely, professional repairs wherever our customers need us.”In addition to in-home and on-site repairs, Mobility City of Southfield partners with local VA hospitals, clinics, and Veteran organizations to make services accessible to those who have served. Mobility City of Southfield holds Subcontractor Accreditation with Exemplary Status from The Compliance Team, Inc., and all technicians are Office of the Inspector General (OIG)-cleared for added security.Comprehensive Services Include :Repair of power chairs, scooters, wheelchairs, lift out chairs, beds, auto lifts, patient lifts, stair lifts vertical platform lifts (VPLs), including battery and charger replacements, white-glove equipment delivery, pick-up, installation, and product training.About Mobility City of Southfield MIMobility City of Southfield, owned by Kathy Griswold , opened the location to help customers with mobility challenges two years ago. Her Technician team provides repair services and products to improve quality of life, focusing on restoring freedom and independence. As part of the leading national network providing repair service for mobility and accessibility equipment, Mobility City's over 50 locations proudly supports Veterans and VA Facilities across the nation with a clear mission: to minimize equipment downtime and help Veterans maintain their independence and enjoy a better quality of life.Veterans and their families in Southeast Michigan can call (248) 617-0547 to schedule a service appointment or learn more about Mobility City's complete range of mobility solutions.

FJ Holding

Mobility City

+1 561-300-4100

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

LinkedIn

Instagram

YouTube

mobility City Services Reviewed in 30 Secondsm

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.