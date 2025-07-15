403
Israel Launches Airstrikes on Hezbollah Sites in Eastern Lebanon
(MENAFN) Israeli fighter jets launched a barrage of airstrikes across eastern Lebanon on Tuesday, targeting a range of sites associated with the militant group Hezbollah.
According to local media “hostile warplanes launched several air raids on the eastern mountain range and the outskirts of the towns of Shmustar, Wadi Umm Ali, Bodai, the villages of Nabi Chit and Taraya, which are part of the city of Baalbek in eastern Lebanon.”
Eyewitnesses and a Lebanese army intelligence source told media that “Israeli warplanes conducted eight airstrikes in less than five minutes on areas in eastern Lebanon.”
They confirmed, “The raids targeted Hezbollah sites that had previously been subjected to similar airstrikes.”
The Israeli military later confirmed it had launched a coordinated wave of strikes in eastern Lebanon, focusing on locations tied to Hezbollah’s elite Radwan Force. The military said the operation was intended to hinder the group’s ability to rebuild its offensive infrastructure.
In an official statement, the Israeli Defense Forces said warplanes executed “numerous strikes” in the Beqaa region, hitting military compounds allegedly used by Hezbollah for training exercises, weapons instruction, and live-fire drills.
Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz underscored the intent behind the assault, calling the strikes “a clear message” to both Hezbollah and the Lebanese government. He accused the group of trying to reestablish the Radwan Force's capability for launching cross-border raids.
A ceasefire agreement mediated by the United States and France has officially been in place since November 27, 2024, bringing a temporary halt to over a year of hostilities linked to the Gaza conflict.
Despite the deal—which mandated a full Israeli pullout from southern Lebanon by February 18—Israel maintains control over five positions in the region. It continues to carry out regular airstrikes in both southern and eastern Lebanon, citing ongoing threats posed by Hezbollah.
A ceasefire agreement mediated by the United States and France has officially been in place since November 27, 2024, bringing a temporary halt to over a year of hostilities linked to the Gaza conflict.
Despite the deal—which mandated a full Israeli pullout from southern Lebanon by February 18—Israel maintains control over five positions in the region. It continues to carry out regular airstrikes in both southern and eastern Lebanon, citing ongoing threats posed by Hezbollah.
