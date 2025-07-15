Iphone 17 Launch Timeline Leaked: Here's When Apple May Unveil It

The highly anticipated iPhone 17 is projected to be the main attraction during Apple's yearly fall product announcement event, which is scheduled for the second week of September 2025. During this time, Apple has consistently unveiled new iPhone models, usually on Tuesdays or Wednesdays, for the previous 10 years. According to past patterns and professional analysis, Apple is probably going to release the new iPhones this year on Tuesday, September 9, or Wednesday, September 10.

According to Mark Gurman's most recent Power On newsletter for Bloomberg, Apple often holds their iPhone events soon after Labour Day, with Tuesdays being the preferred day for significant announcements. This trend indicates that the second week of September will likely see the release of the iPhone this year.

Regarding the precise date, Gurman says that a Monday event on September 8 may occur, but September 9 or 10 seems more plausible. Additionally, out of respect, the corporation usually avoids doing events on Fridays and always avoids September 11.

iPhone 17 Coming in September: What To Expect?

Four variants are anticipated to be the highlights of the iPhone 17 presentation, with the iPhone 17 Air reportedly joining the lineup. The current Plus model in the lineup is anticipated to be replaced by the iPhone 17 Air, which is reportedly the thinnest iPhone ever.

Apple is expected to release more items, including the Apple Watch Series 11 and upgraded AirPods, in addition to the iPhone 17 lineup. In the past, Apple has enhanced the ecosystem of its products by introducing related gear during its September presentation. This tactic helps Apple achieve its overarching objective of providing customers with a smooth, integrated experience. By releasing a number of items at once, the business also pushes customers to update all of their gadgets, guaranteeing compatibility and top performance.

What Else Can You Expect?

While the September event will likely focus on the iPhone and wearables, Mac-related announcements are not expected. According to rumours, significant MacBook Pro improvements could not happen until early 2026, and the MacBook Pro range with the M5 CPU is expected to launch in October. Although Apple has not yet formally confirmed the date of the event.